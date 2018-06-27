‘Speechless’: Germany in disbelief as holders suffer World Cup humiliation

It is one of the darkest days in German football history as the reigning champions were consigned to their earliest World Cup elimination since 1938 after a disastrous 2-0 defeat to South Korea in Kazan.

Germany’s heroics in the World Cup four years ago are but a distant memory today, as a stunning 2-0 defeat to South Korea has sent one of the favorites home early from the tournament which they were tipped by many to win.

Late goals from Son and Kim proved the difference and elevates South Korea to third place in the final group standings, with Germany finishing dead last.

And, as one might expect, this result hasn’t gone down particularly well in the motherland.

This is a very sad afternoon... https://t.co/JGQVIn0mIf — Lothar Matthäus (@LMatthaeus10) June 27, 2018

South Korea won but they are out of the #WorldCup

The point: South Korea is the first Asian team ever to beat Germany at The World Cup!

SK’s goalkeeper is man of the match!

He’s such a great goalkeeper! And for Son Heung Min oppa, you did well!! Good job team! #KORGER 🇰🇷😍 pic.twitter.com/66OgtRGFmq — LMH87🍒 (@V_PSH18) June 27, 2018

Germany's critical mass of quality players made it had to say just how good Loew was as a manager over the last decade, and it still is, but he has fudged and second-guessed some massive decisions over the last week. — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) June 27, 2018

#KORGER

Never seen a team so happy to go out of the World Cup.

Nice one South Korea. Respect to u . 😃👍🏼⚽️ pic.twitter.com/DFEsYT7Kmf — Palestine Alqadi (@ALQadiPAL) June 27, 2018

Mexico’s national anthem for the next few hours. #KORGER #MEXSWE thank you Korea ❤️ pic.twitter.com/R0trVhHwsS — Jessica Rodriguez (@Rodrig_Jessi) June 27, 2018

It's going to be a rough night for David Hasselhoff.

On an unrelated note, Germany are out of the #WorldCup.#GER pic.twitter.com/0wDK74XAyA — Craig Fitzpatrick (@CraigySlane) June 27, 2018