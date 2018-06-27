‘Speechless’: Germany in disbelief as holders suffer World Cup humiliation

It is one of the darkest days in German football history as the reigning champions were consigned to their earliest World Cup elimination since 1938 after a disastrous 2-0 defeat to South Korea in Kazan.
READ MORE: Holders Germany crash out of World Cup after South Korea claim late victory in Kazan
Germany’s heroics in the World Cup four years ago are but a distant memory today, as a stunning 2-0 defeat to South Korea has sent one of the favorites home early from the tournament which they were tipped by many to win.
Late goals from Son and Kim proved the difference and elevates South Korea to third place in the final group standings, with Germany finishing dead last.
READ MORE: 'The Germans no longer always win': Lineker in latest rework of quote after shock exit
And, as one might expect, this result hasn’t gone down particularly well in the motherland.
Speechless 😶 Germany are out of the #WorldCup. #DieMannschaft #ZSMMN #KORGER 2-0 pic.twitter.com/FhN2QtNZmp— Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) June 27, 2018
#WorldCup pic.twitter.com/JSrQw5o4yj— Lukas-Podolski.com (@Podolski10) June 27, 2018
This is a very sad afternoon... https://t.co/JGQVIn0mIf— Lothar Matthäus (@LMatthaeus10) June 27, 2018
South Korea won but they are out of the #WorldCup— LMH87🍒 (@V_PSH18) June 27, 2018
The point: South Korea is the first Asian team ever to beat Germany at The World Cup!
SK’s goalkeeper is man of the match!
He’s such a great goalkeeper! And for Son Heung Min oppa, you did well!! Good job team! #KORGER 🇰🇷😍 pic.twitter.com/66OgtRGFmq
Germany's critical mass of quality players made it had to say just how good Loew was as a manager over the last decade, and it still is, but he has fudged and second-guessed some massive decisions over the last week.— Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) June 27, 2018
#KORGER— Palestine Alqadi (@ALQadiPAL) June 27, 2018
Never seen a team so happy to go out of the World Cup.
Nice one South Korea. Respect to u . 😃👍🏼⚽️ pic.twitter.com/DFEsYT7Kmf
#KORGER— Patrick Titus (@PatrickTitus14) June 27, 2018
Germany 2014 vs Germany 2018 pic.twitter.com/b5jDejkfPY
Mexico’s national anthem for the next few hours. #KORGER #MEXSWE thank you Korea ❤️ pic.twitter.com/R0trVhHwsS— Jessica Rodriguez (@Rodrig_Jessi) June 27, 2018
Who did this, lol 😂😂😂#KORGER pic.twitter.com/mPrAsuprzz— Anshuman Mishra (@Anshuman86m) June 27, 2018
It's going to be a rough night for David Hasselhoff.— Craig Fitzpatrick (@CraigySlane) June 27, 2018
On an unrelated note, Germany are out of the #WorldCup.#GER pic.twitter.com/0wDK74XAyA
Football is a simple game. Twenty-two men chase a ball for 90 minutes and at the end, the Germans no longer always win. Previous version is confined to history.— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) June 27, 2018