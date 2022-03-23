Pogba reveals Russia World Cup medal stolen

The France and Manchester United star was the victim of a recent burglary at his home in England

Paul Pogba has revealed that the World Cup winners’ medal he earned in Russia was among the items stolen during a recent burglary at his home in England which took place while he was in action for Manchester United.

Pogba, 29, revealed last week that his home had been targeted during United’s Champions League meeting with Atletico Madrid at Old Trafford on March 15 while both his children were at the property.

Pogba described the ordeal as his family’s “worst nightmare” after he and his wife Zulay had rushed home upon receiving the news.

“The burglars were in our home for less than five minutes but in that time they took from us something more valuable than anything we had in our home... our sense of safety and security,” Pogba said at the time, adding that he would offer a reward for information which could lead to the arrest of those responsible.

Now on international duty with France, Pogba revealed in comments to Le Figaro that the medal he won in Russia four years ago had been among the valuables stolen.

“When I went home, I discovered that my home was robbed following the entry of three people who stole my safe. There was my mother’s jewelry in there and my World Cup medal.

“What scared me the most is that my two children were at home with the nanny during the incident. She heard everything, called my wife and security, then locked herself in a room with the boys.

“For several days after, she was in shock. The most important thing is that my children are doing fine.”

Pogba was an integral part of the French team which triumphed in Russia, scoring in the 4-2 win against Croatia in the final at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium.

Uncertainty surrounds the Frenchman’s future at club level with his contract at Manchester United due to expire at the end of the season.

Also speaking to Le Figaro, Pogba said he had suffered with depression during his time at the Old Trafford club.

“Personally, it started when I was with Jose Mourinho at United. You ask yourself questions, you wonder if you are at fault because you have never experienced these moments in your life,” said the star.

“Because you make money, you always have to be happy? It’s not like that, life. But, in football, it does not pass, we are however not superheroes, but only human beings.”