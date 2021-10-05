 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Home

Russia & Former Soviet Union

Follow RT on RT
RT
News, opinion, analysis and features from Russia and other former Soviet states.
Oct 5, 2021 08:47
Russian Communist leader warns Putin that police ‘brutality’ & controversial online voting are ‘bomb’ waiting to ‘blow up’ society
Russian Communist leader warns Putin that police ‘brutality’ & controversial online voting are ‘bomb’ waiting to ‘blow up’ society
The leader of Russia’s Communists has written an open letter to President Vladimir Putin bemoaning the arrests of his comrades and what he sees as the “unjustified brutality” of the police, warning that trouble may lie ahead.
More

Shows

  • Vindicated by reality? Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry, former Pakistani ambassador to the US
    Worlds Apart
    Worlds Apart is a fast-paced, in-depth discussion on the most pressing issues facing the world...
    Vindicated by reality? Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry, former Pakistani ambassador to the US
    For most international players, formulating their reaction to the US withdrawal from Afghanistan is quite a challenge – too many pros and cons, too tightly intertwined – but there are two notable exceptions: India and Pakistan. While the...
  • We Are Different
    Documentary
    RT's documentaries give a varied and unique view on different aspects of life worldwide. They...
    We Are Different
    Hulya has a genetic disorder, and although doctors have studied her disease, it still has no cure. She has what is commonly described as split hands and feet, and only a few steps make her tired. Before she was six, Hulya had 20 operations, and her...

Op-ed

View all >
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies