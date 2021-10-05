The leader of Russia’s Communists has written an open letter to President Vladimir Putin bemoaning the arrests of his comrades and what he sees as the “unjustified brutality” of the police, warning that trouble may lie ahead.
The first of three planned Russian missions to the Moon will launch in July 2022, the chief of Russia’s space agency Roscosmos has revealed, finally bringing an end to years of delays postponing the take-off of the Luna 25 lander.
An official investigation is reportedly underway after the Russian military’s Guard of Honor took part in the wedding of a descendant of the country’s former royals, drawing their sabers outside the cathedral in St. Petersburg.
The first segment of the now-completed Nord Stream 2 underwater pipeline is being filled with gas in advance of final authorization from German regulators to turn on the taps, the company behind the scheme has revealed.
Assertions by the publishers of the Pandora papers that the entourage of Russian President Vladimir Putin has secretly enriched itself have no substance and aren’t backed up by proof, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has claimed.
A reporter for one of Russia’s best-read news outlets has been detained and is being held by authorities in Belarus. While details of the arrest are unclear, his editors at Komsomolskaya Pravda claim he was abducted in Moscow.
Tbilisi has no intention of handing over arrested former Georgian president Mikhail Saakashvili to Kiev, despite a vow by Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky to try and bring him back. Saakashvili holds a Ukrainian passport.
The Russian government will take action against reporters and commentators who share what officials say are fabricated allegations about the country’s democratic processes, the head of the national election watchdog has revealed.
A commission in Russia’s national parliament charged with looking into alleged foreign meddling in the country’s affairs has told Google executives to appear for talks on the American firm’s role in alleged election meddling.
One of Russia’s top forecasters has warned that extreme weather is predicted to hit the Northern Hemisphere later this year, sparking concerns that it could worsen a deepening energy crisis setting in across parts of Europe.
A Russian association dedicated to protecting copyright on the internet has requested that the country’s media watchdog, Roskomnadzor, impose a punishment on Facebook after it was found to be allowing pirated content on Instagram.
