Pogba details ‘nightmare’ as home burglarized with kids inside

The Manchester United ace issued a plea on social media

Paul Pogba says his family experienced its “worst nightmare” as the French midfielder’s home was burglarized with his two children inside while he was playing for Manchester United in their Champions League meeting with Atletico Madrid.

Pogba shared the news on social media, detailing how he and his model wife Zulay had rushed home from Old Trafford on Tuesday night after learning of the robbery.

“Last night our family’s worst nightmare was realized when our home was broken into and burglarized while our babies were sleeping in their bedroom,” wrote the World Cup winner.

“The burglars were in our home for less than five minutes but in that time they took from us something more valuable than anything we had in our home... our sense of safety and security.

“This occurred during the final minutes of last night’s match when they knew that we would not be home. My wife and I rushed home not knowing if our children were safe and unharmed.

“As a father there is no feeling worse in this world than not being there to protect your children and I sincerely hope that no one ever has to feel what I felt last night.

“It is for this reason that I would like to offer a reward for anyone who has a clue to help us. Please send any info to rewardpogba@gmail.com.”

The 29-year-old Frenchman wed wife Maria Zulay Salaues, who is from Bolivia, in 2019 after meeting her a few years previously on a Manchester United pre-season tour. The couple have two children together.

Before the pair’s burglary ordeal, Pogba had appeared as a substitute for United in their 1-0 defeat to Atletico at Old Trafford, which sent the English club out of the Champions League at the last-16 stage with a 2-1 aggregate loss.

Speculation has centered on Pogba’s future with his contract up at the end of the season.

The French star is not the first United player to be targeted by criminals in recent months.

Back in January, the wife of Pogba’s Swedish teammate, Victor Lindelof, detailed how she and her young family had been at home during a robbery but were unharmed.

Lindelof had been with the Manchester United team for their match at Brentford when the incident took place.

Reports in the UK media have said Manchester United are working with players to beef up security at their homes.