‘I’m waiting for you in Dagestan’: Khabib Nurmagomedov calls Will Smith a ‘legend’ as superstar actor embraces Russian UFC champ

31 Jan, 2021 15:17
UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov is clearly an admirer of Will Smith films Instagram
Khabib Nurmagomedov was a man in black as he posed for a photo with film favorite Will Smith, inviting the Hollywood megastar to his homeland of Dagestan while calling his UFC-loving friend a "legend" on Instagram.

Celebrity icon Smith grinned as he placed an arm around Nurmagomedov's shoulder in a lounge, although fans of the two heroes of their fields were quick to spot that the lightweight champion had tagged the wrong Will Smith in his mirror post on Twitter.

Telling his pal that it was "nice to meet you", well-meaning Nurmagomedov sent his tweet to the unsuspecting CEO of a technology company.

"When Khabib tags the wrong Will Smith, but you're too afraid to let him know," joked one follower, while another referenced Smith's early TV show, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and Nurmagomedov's famed threat to his octagon rivals.

"What do they call the Fresh Prince of Dagestan? Will Smesh," they chimed in, as a respondent punned: "The Smesh Prince".

Smith is known to enjoy MMA and made a high-profile visit to Russia when he performed in Moscow at the closing ceremony of the 2018 World Cup, featuring alongside guest musician and ex-Brazil star Ronaldinho.

Nurmagomedov is not the first UFC fighter to profess his admiration for the 52-year-old. In 2017, former featherweight champion Max Holloway revealed that watching a viral video of Smith speaking about skydiving had reinforced his courage.

"There's this YouTube video where Will Smith talks about skydiving and fear and how the opposite side of fear is being the most blissful," Holloway told MMA Junkie at the time, saying the speech had "hit me hard".

Smith is the second figure who can rival Nurmagomedov's popularity to have been asked for a photo by the fighter in recent days.

The keen football fan was wearing all-black again when he shared a cheery snap with Liverpool defender and Premier League winner Virgil van Dijk on Friday.

