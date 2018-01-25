In testimony before the Senate, national security strategists from the Nixon, Reagan and Bush administrations identified nuclear annihilation, climate change and emerging technologies as major challenges facing the US.
A leaked cable suggests President Donald Trump will order the Guantanamo Bay detention camp to “remain open.” It is the third leak in a single day regarding the Trump administration, as the president arrives in Davos, Switzerland.
Internet users are posting videos that show Google products refusing to answer questions about Christian figures, when the same products have no problem answering similar question about other religions and deities.
A White House memo to Congress outlining President Trump’s plan for a bipartisan immigration reform deal calls for the termination of chain migration and visa lotteries, but more than doubles the number of “Dreamers.”
Billionaire investor George Soros says the Trump administration is “a danger to the world,” and the opposition the president has garnered will make him a “temporary phenomenon” which “will disappear in 2020 or even sooner.”
The Guggenheim Museum has reportedly denied a request from the White House to borrow a Van Gogh painting for the president’s living quarters. Not to be uncharitable, the museum is said to have offered a golden toilet instead.
Federal employees think they’re not rewarded for exhibiting creativity or given raises based on merit, according to a government-wide survey. Responses showed even the poll itself wasn’t trusted to improve the workplace.
Five months’ worth of texts between two FBI employees who worked on the Trump-Russia probe have been found, the Department of Justice inspector general informed Congress. The messages have cast a shadow over the investigation.
