Home

US News

‘Systemic failure of world order’: Kissinger & elder statesmen take on modern challenges
‘Systemic failure of world order’: Kissinger & elder statesmen take on modern challenges
In testimony before the Senate, national security strategists from the Nixon, Reagan and Bush administrations identified nuclear annihilation, climate change and emerging technologies as major challenges facing the US.
Newsline
More

Shows

  • Big Tech learns lobbying & Converting hate (E647)
    Watching the Hawks
    The hosts, Tyrel Ventura, Sean Stone and Tabetha Wallace along with their guests are your eyes and...
    Big Tech learns lobbying & Converting hate (E647)
    Tech giant Google has quietly become a DC lobbying giant. A German politician ends his far-right political career after converting to Islam. Investigative journalist Doug Martin discusses Donald Trump and Betsy DeVos’ advocacy of private and...
  • Voting: right or privilege?
    The Big Picture
    The hottest political show in the US finds new home with RT. The Big Picture with Holland Cooke...
    Voting: right or privilege?
    Holland Cooke talks about the systemic suppression of voter rights with Florida Rights Restoration Coalition’s Executive Director Desmond Meade and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg NAACP’s Vice President Marty Puckett. Then Holland talks with...

Bulletin board

News with Ed -- January 25, 2018
Trump arrives in Switzerland for World Economic ForumThe president met today for bilateral talks with Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu and said he will end aid to the Palestinians if a peace agreement is not worked out. Palestinian President...
RT America -- January 25, 2018
Kremlin meddling behind #ReleasetheMemo, top Dems claimRepresentative Adam Schiff (D-California) and Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-California) insist that the Kremlin is “again exploiting Twitter and Facebook” to manipulate public opinion,...
News with Ed -- January 24, 2018
Sanctions: What is Kim Jong-un’s next move?The United States announced a new round of sanctions against North Korea, blocking any transfers or dealings with six North Korean ships, 16 individuals and nine companies. The US accuses them of...
Follow news the mainstream media ignores: Like RT’s Facebook
Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account

Op-Edge

View all >

RT asks

Intra-Korean talks are:

View answers without voting

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.