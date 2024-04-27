icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia-Ukraine conflict
27 Apr, 2024 04:01
HomeWorld News

US won’t sanction IDF despite ‘gross human rights violations’ – media

Israel allegedly offered a “path to effective remediation” for the delinquent units
US won’t sanction IDF despite ‘gross human rights violations’ – media
FILE PHOTO ©  Lior Mizrahi / Getty Images

The US government has determined that three Israel Defense Forces units had committed various human rights violations against Palestinian civilians in the West Bank, but decided to nevertheless keep the military aid to Israel flowing, for now, according to US media reports.

Under the so-called Leahy Law, the US Departments of State and Defense are prohibited from extending military assistance to foreign armies and law enforcement units that are proven to have flagrantly violated human rights. However, there is an exception for those that have taken steps “to bring to justice the responsible members of the unit,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken outlined in an undated letter to House Speaker Mike Johnson obtained by ABC News and AP on Friday.

The accusations against two civilian and three military units, including the Netzah Yehuda Battalion composed primarily of ultra-Orthodox Jews, stem from the incidents unrelated to the ongoing war against Hamas in Gaza.

Potential US sanctions on IDF ‘absurd’ – Netanyahu READ MORE: Potential US sanctions on IDF ‘absurd’ – Netanyahu

According to Blinken, four units have since undergone “proper remediation steps,” and Israel promised to deal with the remaining one in the near future. According to previous reports, the problematic unit is Netzah Yehuda Battalion, which was redeployed to the Golan Heights in Syria in January last year after a “relatively large number of incidents” in which soldiers were arrested for beating Palestinians.

“The Israeli government has presented new information regarding the status of the unit and we will engage on identifying a path to effective remediation for this unit,” Blinken wrote.

Thus even though the US administration has determined that three battalions under review had committed “gross human rights violations,” the finding “will not delay the delivery of any US assistance and Israel will be able to receive the full amount appropriated by Congress,” Blinken wrote.

EU sanctions Israeli ‘extremists’ READ MORE: EU sanctions Israeli ‘extremists’

“This will have no impact on our support for Israel’s ability to defend itself against Hamas, Iran, Hezbollah, or other threats,” he added.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the idea of sanctioning the IDF last week, adding that he has been in touch with US officials to work against the potential decision. At a time when the IDF is “fighting terrorist monsters,” this intention is “the height of absurdity and a moral low,” he wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter), saying his government will act “by all means against these moves.” 

Top stories

RT Features

Battle Royale: How a king ended up on the ballot in India
Battle Royale: How a king ended up on the ballot in India FEATURE
‘We have provided everything possible for their freedom’: How the USSR helped France’s most important colony stick it to Paris
‘We have provided everything possible for their freedom’: How the USSR helped France’s most important colony stick it to Paris FEATURE
No Gandhi: India’s main opposition party is struggling. Here’s why
No Gandhi: India’s main opposition party is struggling. Here’s why FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Battle Royale: How a king ended up on the ballot in India
Battle Royale: How a king ended up on the ballot in India FEATURE
‘We have provided everything possible for their freedom’: How the USSR helped France’s most important colony stick it to Paris
‘We have provided everything possible for their freedom’: How the USSR helped France’s most important colony stick it to Paris FEATURE
No Gandhi: India’s main opposition party is struggling. Here’s why
No Gandhi: India’s main opposition party is struggling. Here’s why FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Civil war in the Republican party
0:00
27:38
Free speech vs. Israel: Who will win out in America?
0:00
29:4
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies