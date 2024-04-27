US won’t sanction IDF despite ‘gross human rights violations’ – media

Israel allegedly offered a “path to effective remediation” for the delinquent units

The US government has determined that three Israel Defense Forces units had committed various human rights violations against Palestinian civilians in the West Bank, but decided to nevertheless keep the military aid to Israel flowing, for now, according to US media reports.

Under the so-called Leahy Law, the US Departments of State and Defense are prohibited from extending military assistance to foreign armies and law enforcement units that are proven to have flagrantly violated human rights. However, there is an exception for those that have taken steps “to bring to justice the responsible members of the unit,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken outlined in an undated letter to House Speaker Mike Johnson obtained by ABC News and AP on Friday.

The accusations against two civilian and three military units, including the Netzah Yehuda Battalion composed primarily of ultra-Orthodox Jews, stem from the incidents unrelated to the ongoing war against Hamas in Gaza.

According to Blinken, four units have since undergone “proper remediation steps,” and Israel promised to deal with the remaining one in the near future. According to previous reports, the problematic unit is Netzah Yehuda Battalion, which was redeployed to the Golan Heights in Syria in January last year after a “relatively large number of incidents” in which soldiers were arrested for beating Palestinians.

“The Israeli government has presented new information regarding the status of the unit and we will engage on identifying a path to effective remediation for this unit,” Blinken wrote.

Thus even though the US administration has determined that three battalions under review had committed “gross human rights violations,” the finding “will not delay the delivery of any US assistance and Israel will be able to receive the full amount appropriated by Congress,” Blinken wrote.

“This will have no impact on our support for Israel’s ability to defend itself against Hamas, Iran, Hezbollah, or other threats,” he added.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the idea of sanctioning the IDF last week, adding that he has been in touch with US officials to work against the potential decision. At a time when the IDF is “fighting terrorist monsters,” this intention is “the height of absurdity and a moral low,” he wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter), saying his government will act “by all means against these moves.”