icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia-Ukraine conflict
Relations with West, national resilience and forging victory: Key takeaways from Putin’s inauguration
7 May, 2024 12:04
HomeRussia & FSU

Relations with West, national resilience and forging victory: Key takeaways from Putin’s inauguration

The Russian president has stressed that the nation must be unyielding in the face of internal and external challenges
Relations with West, national resilience and forging victory: Key takeaways from Putin’s inauguration
Russian President Vladimir Putin reviews honor guards of the Presidential regiment following his inauguration ceremony at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. ©  Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov

Russian President Vladimir Putin has officially been sworn into office for a fifth term. In his inaugural address at the Kremlin on Tuesday, Putin vowed to protect the nation’s interests amid the confrontation with the West over the Ukraine conflict.

Here are the key points from the ceremony and Putin’s speech, as the Russian leader begins his six-year term.

Ceremony largely shunned by the West

The inauguration took place in the lavish Kremlin Grand Palace in the heart of Moscow, and was attended by hundreds of high-ranking guests, including top government officials and foreign ambassadors.

Despite strained relations, Russia invited envoys from Western nations to the inauguration. Only a few, however, including envoys from France, Hungary, and Slovakia, actually attended. Representatives from the US, EU, UK, and Canada were absent from the ceremony.

Message to the West: What’s behind Russia’s tactical nuclear drills
Read more
Message to the West: What’s behind Russia’s tactical nuclear drills

German magazine Der Spiegel reported that Putin’s inauguration has caused a rift among EU nations. Those who chose to attend argued that they wanted to “keep channels of communication [with Russia] open.” 

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that Russia does not hold inaugurations and other ceremonies “in order to report to the West,” but rather to ensure the country’s prosperity. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov added that Moscow would not retaliate against nations that snubbed the event.

National priorities

Delivering his inauguration address, Putin stated that Russia must be self-sufficient and competitive, while promoting a system of governance that is resilient and flexible enough to adapt to new conditions. Preserving centuries-old values and traditions is another important goal, he added.

Some EU states still consider Russia a ‘good friend’ – Borrell
Read more
Some EU states still consider Russia a ‘good friend’ – Borrell

The country’s success in dealing with internal and external problems depends largely on whether it remains united and has a “common desire to benefit the motherland,” the president stressed.

“We are a united and great people, and together we will overcome all obstacles and realize all our plans. Let’s win together,” Putin stated.

Relations with the West

Moscow is ready to build friendly ties with global nations that see Russia as “a reliable and honest partner,” Putin said. According to the Russian president, this is also true when it comes to relations with the West.

“We don’t refuse dialogue with Western nations. The ball is in their court,” Putin insisted, adding that future ties depend on whether the West persists with its “aggressive policies” and its attempts to deter and pressure Moscow.

Russian government resigns
Read more
Russian government resigns

“A conversation, including on issues of security and strategic stability, is possible. But not from a position of strength, without any arrogance, conceit and [feeling] of personal exclusivity, but only on equal terms, with respect for each other’s interests,” the Russian leader stated.

Impending cabinet reshuffle

As required by the Russian Constitution, the national government resigned shortly after the inauguration. However, Putin has signed a law ordering the current government to continue its work until a new one is formed.

The process is expected to be swift, and Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the president could announce his choice of prime minister as early as Tuesday. The post is currently held by Mikhail Mishustin, who has served in this capacity since 2020.

Valentina Matvienko, the head of the upper chamber of the Russian parliament, said she expects lawmakers to have a full list of the proposed cabinet next week.

Top stories

RT Features

‘We are in danger because of NATO membership’: Turkish Patriotic party is sounding the alarm
‘We are in danger because of NATO membership’: Turkish Patriotic party is sounding the alarm FEATURE
From ‘isolated’ Russia with love: Moscow festival unites filmmakers from the Global South and the West
From ‘isolated’ Russia with love: Moscow festival unites filmmakers from the Global South and the West FEATURE
The bloodline: How political dynasties are threatening the world’s largest democracy
The bloodline: How political dynasties are threatening the world’s largest democracy FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘We are in danger because of NATO membership’: Turkish Patriotic party is sounding the alarm
‘We are in danger because of NATO membership’: Turkish Patriotic party is sounding the alarm FEATURE
From ‘isolated’ Russia with love: Moscow festival unites filmmakers from the Global South and the West
From ‘isolated’ Russia with love: Moscow festival unites filmmakers from the Global South and the West FEATURE
The bloodline: How political dynasties are threatening the world’s largest democracy
The bloodline: How political dynasties are threatening the world’s largest democracy FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Modi responds to corruption in India & Macron’s awkward plea to China’s Xi Jinping
0:00
26:53
How inflation could put Trump in office
0:00
29:46
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies