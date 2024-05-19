Helicopter with Iranian president on board suffers ‘hard landing’: Live updates

State media reports that Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and entourage traveling in by helicopter entourage encountered a “hard landing.”

President was in country’s East Azerbaijan province, located in Iran’s northwest.

It is unclear what happened to the helicopter, and semi-official Tasnim news agency is describing the occurrence as an ‘incident’. The aircraft was also reportedly carrying the country’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian. Difficult weather conditions and fog have hampered the efforts of the rescue teams, state TV has also said.