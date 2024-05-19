icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Helicopter carrying Iranian president crashes – reports
19 May, 2024 13:32
Helicopter with Iranian president on board suffers 'hard landing': Live updates

State media reports that Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and entourage traveling in by helicopter entourage encountered a “hard landing.”
Helicopter with Iranian president on board suffers ‘hard landing’: Live updates

President was in country’s East Azerbaijan province, located in Iran’s northwest.

It is unclear what happened to the helicopter, and semi-official Tasnim news agency is describing the occurrence as an ‘incident’. The aircraft was also reportedly carrying the country’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.  Difficult weather conditions and fog have hampered the efforts of the rescue teams, state TV has also said.

