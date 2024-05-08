icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
8 May, 2024
Putin updates Russia’s national development goals

The country should have the world’s fourth-largest economy by 2030, the president has decreed
FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin. ©  Sputnik / Sergei Savostyanov

The Russian government must ensure the country’s economic, social and technological development in seven key areas, according to a new decree issued by President Vladimir Putin.

The objectives for the next six to 12 years were signed by the Russian leader on Tuesday, after he was inaugurated for his fifth term in office. The planning period covers the next two presidential terms.

The targets, some of which are specific and others more general, are grouped into seven categories: health and demographics, citizens’ talent fulfillment, comfortable living conditions, environmental goals, economy, technological leadership, and digital transformation.

The underlying intention is to ensure Russia’s position as a sovereign nation that respects traditional values, engages with friendly nations, and improves its economic stance through science and private entrepreneurship, the document states.

The specific goals set by Putin include Russia having the fourth-highest gross domestic product (GDP) in the world by 2030 measured by purchasing power. By then, the value of imported goods and services should amount to roughly 17% of Russian GDP. Its exports should shift away from energy products, with agriculture considered a significant driver of future foreign trade.

In six years, Russia should also be among the top 25 nations in terms of using robotics in manufacturing, and in the top ten producers of scientific knowledge, according to the plan.

Meanwhile, Putin also wants citizens to enjoy better economic equality, with the Gini coefficient – one of the metrics showing wealth inequality in a nation – set to fall to 0.37 by 2030 and 0.33 by 2036. Last year, it was estimated at 0.40, according to national statistics.

The decree sets targets for birth rates, life expectancy, road safety, and other factors that affect living standards. Broadband internet access should be available to 97% of Russian households within six years, and 99% of them in 12 years. Garbage recycling should be available to all Russian households by 2030. And virtually all government services should be provided remotely online by the same year.

The previous set of mid-term national goals, which is superseded by the new document, was published in 2020.

