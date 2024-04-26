African officials hail Russia’s role in fight against global terrorism

Moscow’s inclusive security initiatives can help address extremist violence, representatives at a summit in Saint Petersburg told RT

Africa is willing to collaborate with Russia and other interested nations to fight terrorism, defense chiefs and diplomats from the continent told RT on Wednesday.

The officials made the statements on the sidelines of the 12th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues, which took place in Saint Petersburg from April 23 to 25.

Ethiopian National Intelligence and Security Service Chief Advisor Abdulaziz Ahmed Adem said terrorism is the “biggest challenge” facing all countries, and that it has been further complicated by the current world order.

Equatorial Guinea’s Ambassador to Russia Luciana Ncoco Ndong Ayecaba echoed his Ethiopian colleague’s call for multilateralism, declaring that his country, as a “friendly state,” will work with Moscow to prevent security threats.

The Minister of Defense and Internal Administration of Sao Tome and Principe, Jorge Amado, also commended Russia’s efforts in the global fight against extremist violence, including hosting the security summit, which included guests from over 100 countries.



“We consider this conference very important. At this conference, we analyze several issues related to global security. I believe that what we were able to talk about with Russia can help lead to a change in the system,” he told RT.



“As a small country, Sao Tome and Principe, we believe in the need for global cooperation in the fight against terrorism,” Amado added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in his welcome speech to participants at the Saint Petersburg security summit, said international terrorism remains one of the “gravest threats of the 21st century.”

He said Moscow is committed to collaborating with all partners to safeguard global and regional security and establish a new multipolar international order that prioritizes the interests of the majority of nations.