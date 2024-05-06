Putin orders tactical nuclear weapons drills

icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 May, 2024 07:36
An exercise to check the military’s ability to use smaller-range systems was announced by the Defense Ministry on Monday
Russia will test its ability to deploy tactical nuclear weapons, the Defense Ministry announced on Monday. The drill will be conducted “in the near future” and was ordered by President Vladimir Putin, the statement said.

The drill will be conducted “in the near future” and was ordered by President Vladimir Putin, the statement said. Rocket forces of the Southern Military District will be directly involved in the exercise, with the Air Force and Navy contributing, it added.

The goal of the exercise is to iron out “the practical aspects of the preparation and deployment of non-strategic nuclear weapons,” the ministry said.

The military cited “provocative statements and threats against Russia by certain Western officials” as the reason for the drill. The troops will confirm that they can “provide unconditional territorial integrity and sovereignty” of the nation, it added.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

