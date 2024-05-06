icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Macron ‘breathes Russophobia’ – Lavrov

The French leader may be scaremongering in order to gain a leading role in the EU, Moscow has said
Macron ‘breathes Russophobia’ – Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum on March 1, 2024 in Antalya, Turkey ©  dia images via Getty Images

French President Emmanuel Macron may be using Russophobia to satisfy his ambition of leading the EU, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has claimed.

Speaking to the Bosnian Serb Alternativna TV on Sunday, Lavrov noted the French leader’s recent interview with The Economist in which he called Moscow the main threat to EU security, adding that Macron has adopted an “ardent” anti-Russian stance.

“According to the French leader, the ambitions of Adolf Hitler and Napoleon were driven by the fact that these countries saw Russia as a threat,” Lavrov claimed.

“I know how the power system is set up in France and how the French tend to see their role in Europe. I do not rule out that this ‘caveman’ Russophobia that Macron is currently ‘breathing’ might be necessary in order to try and become the leader in Europe, by riding this topic,” the foreign minister explained.

Macron calls for EU nuclear force READ MORE: Macron calls for EU nuclear force

In recent months, Macron has made several statements that Moscow criticized as “dangerous talk,” accusing the French leader of “verbal escalation.” In the interview with The Economist, he outlined his “strategic objective” of preventing Russia from prevailing in the conflict with Ukraine, saying French troops could be deployed “If the Russians were to break through the front lines.”

He also called for a debate on building a pan-European defense capability, including anti-missile shields and long-range weapons “that would deter the Russians,” arguing that the EU should rethink its nuclear capability.

Moscow has maintained that it has no plans or interest in targeting any European nations, saying that some leaders resort to fearmongering to distract people from domestic problems.

READ MORE: Kremlin accuses Macron and Cameron of dangerous talk

