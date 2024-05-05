icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia-Ukraine conflict
5 May, 2024 19:13
HomeWorld News

Ukrainians are God’s chosen people – Zelensky

Amid nationwide persecution of Orthodox Christians, the Ukrainian president claimed that God is his nation’s “ally”
Ukrainians are God’s chosen people – Zelensky
Vladimir Zelensky appears in a video shot at the Saint Sophia Cathedral in Kiev, Ukraine, May 5, 2024 ©  X / @ZelenskyyUa

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has proclaimed that God is an “ally” of Ukraine in the conflict with Russia. Despite his invoking of the Almighty, Zelensky has led a crackdown on the Orthodox Church for the last two years.

As Orthodox Christians celebrated Easter on Sunday, Zelensky released a video address from Kiev’s Saint Sophia Cathedral, in which he accused Russia of “breaking all the commandments.”

“The world sees it, God knows it,” he said. “And we believe God has a chevron with the Ukrainian flag on his shoulder. So, with such an ally, life will definitely win over death.”

Zelensky’s appeal to Christians came as Ukraine’s parliament examines legislation that would close down the country’s largest Christian church, the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC). While the law has sat in parliament for months, Zelensky’s government has moved to restrict the Church’s activity since the conflict began in 2022.

Moscow ridicules Zelensky’s claim about God and Ukraine
Read more
Moscow ridicules Zelensky’s claim about God and Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has opened dozens of criminal cases against UOC priests, has sanctioned clerics, and stripped at least 19 bishops of their Ukrainian citizenship, according to TASS news agency. Church property has been seized, and monks evicted from the Kiev Pechersk Lavra, an ancient monastery and the most prominent Orthodox site in Ukraine.

The UOC has deep historical ties with the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC), which it renounced after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. Despite declaring autonomy from the ROC, Zelensky has accused the UOC of functioning as an “agent of Moscow,” and promoted the government-created Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU) as its replacement.

A non-canonical organization, the OCU was established by the government of President Pyotr Poroshenko after the US-backed coup in Ukraine in 2014.

READ MORE: Ukrainian secret police targets Christian journalists

Earlier this year, a group of lawyers wrote to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, warning him that banning the UOC could cause “serious harm to Orthodox Ukrainians” and have “dire ramifications for Ukraine’s entry into the European Union and its place in the Western world.”




Top stories

RT Features

From ‘isolated’ Russia with love: Moscow festival unites filmmakers from the Global South and the West
From ‘isolated’ Russia with love: Moscow festival unites filmmakers from the Global South and the West FEATURE
The bloodline: How political dynasties are threatening the world’s largest democracy
The bloodline: How political dynasties are threatening the world’s largest democracy FEATURE
‘Israel is too cowardly’: Houthis speak to RT about war, Zionism and Palestine
‘Israel is too cowardly’: Houthis speak to RT about war, Zionism and Palestine FEATUREExclusive

Top stories

RT Features

From ‘isolated’ Russia with love: Moscow festival unites filmmakers from the Global South and the West
From ‘isolated’ Russia with love: Moscow festival unites filmmakers from the Global South and the West FEATURE
The bloodline: How political dynasties are threatening the world’s largest democracy
The bloodline: How political dynasties are threatening the world’s largest democracy FEATURE
‘Israel is too cowardly’: Houthis speak to RT about war, Zionism and Palestine
‘Israel is too cowardly’: Houthis speak to RT about war, Zionism and Palestine FEATUREExclusive
Podcasts
All podcasts
A solution to all things: reduce the population
0:00
21:56
What’s left? Geoffrey Roberts, Emeritus Professor of History at University College Cork
0:00
29:40
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies