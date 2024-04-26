icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia-Ukraine conflict
26 Apr, 2024 19:44
HomeRussia & FSU

West must rebuild relations with Russia from scratch – Kremlin

Moscow has had enough of Europe’s hostile attitude, Dmitry Peskov has said
West must rebuild relations with Russia from scratch – Kremlin
FILE PHOTO. ©  Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov

Contacts between Russia and Europe will never be the same even after the ongoing conflict between Moscow and Kiev ends, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Friday. Russia has seen enough of the West’s hostile treatment and does not want to stick to the old model of relations, he said.

”Russia threatens no one in Europe and expects no one in Europe to threaten it,” Peskov said. That does not mean, though, that the West would be able to continue “business as usual” with Moscow, he warned.

European nations will still have Russia as their neighbor after the conflict and will be bound to maintain certain relations with it, the Kremlin spokesman said. “There will be no relations as before. No one will want it,” he stated, adding that Moscow would certainly oppose reverting to old practices.

”We have had a lot of experience with how the Europeans treat us,” the official explained. “We will always take this experience into account.” Any future relations would thus be based on some “new foundations,” according to Peskov.

Russia can’t trust West – Lavrov
Read more
Russia can’t trust West – Lavrov

The Kremlin spokesman’s words echoed earlier statements by top Russian officials, including by President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. In January, the nation’s top diplomat said that the Ukraine conflict had clearly shown that Moscow cannot trust the West.

”If there had been any illusions left over from the 1990s, that the West would open its arms to embrace us and that democracy would unite us all, they have been completely dispelled,” the minister said at that time, adding that the only thing Washington and its allies wanted was to “live at the expense of others.”

‘Stop lying,’ Russia tells US
Read more
‘Stop lying,’ Russia tells US

Late last year, Vladimir Putin admitted that he’d been “naive” early on in his political career, despite having served in the Soviet KGB. He said he believed that there was no fundamental reason for the West and Moscow to be at odds after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

The president then said that he eventually understood that the West was seeking to break Russia into several entities that would have less ability to protect their national interests.

Earlier this month, Moscow also pinned the blame on Washington for the current crisis in relations between Russia and Western nations. The ongoing standoff was an exclusive choice of the West itself, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said at the time. It was not Moscow that “moved its war machine to NATO’s borders” and spearheaded unprecedented economic and personal sanctions, the diplomat said, adding that America simply refuses to understand that Moscow would never give up on its national interests.

Top stories

RT Features

Battle Royale: How a king ended up on the ballot in India
Battle Royale: How a king ended up on the ballot in India FEATURE
‘We have provided everything possible for their freedom’: How the USSR helped France’s most important colony stick it to Paris
‘We have provided everything possible for their freedom’: How the USSR helped France’s most important colony stick it to Paris FEATURE
No Gandhi: India’s main opposition party is struggling. Here’s why
No Gandhi: India’s main opposition party is struggling. Here’s why FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Battle Royale: How a king ended up on the ballot in India
Battle Royale: How a king ended up on the ballot in India FEATURE
‘We have provided everything possible for their freedom’: How the USSR helped France’s most important colony stick it to Paris
‘We have provided everything possible for their freedom’: How the USSR helped France’s most important colony stick it to Paris FEATURE
No Gandhi: India’s main opposition party is struggling. Here’s why
No Gandhi: India’s main opposition party is struggling. Here’s why FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Civil war in the Republican party
0:00
27:38
Free speech vs. Israel: Who will win out in America?
0:00
29:4
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies