Russian forces strike train carrying Western weapons – MoD

The successful attack took place in Russia’s Donetsk People’s Republic, according to the Defense Ministry

Russian forces have struck a freight train carrying military equipment supplied to Ukraine by its Western backers, the Defense Ministry in Moscow has said.

The combined attack involved aircraft, missiles and artillery, the ministry said in a statement on Friday.



“A train with Western weapons and military equipment was hit in the area of the settlement of Udachnoye in [Russia’s] Donetsk People’s Republic,” it added..

Udachnoye is located in the western part of the republic. The name of the village is translated as ‘lucky’ in English.

Personnel and equipment from the 67th mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian forces were also struck at a railway loading station in the area of the settlement of Balakleya in Ukraine’s Kharkov Region, the ministry said.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW