icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia-Ukraine conflict
25 Apr, 2024 23:33
HomeWorld News

US finalizes $6bn Ukraine military package – Politico

Much of the equipment won’t be ready for years, however
US finalizes $6bn Ukraine military package – Politico
FILE PHOTO: A steel worker moves a 155 mm M795 artillery projectile at the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant in Pennsylvania ©  AP / Matt Rourke

The Pentagon is preparing to announce a batch of weapons and ammunition for Kiev worth up to $6 billion as early as Friday, anonymous officials have told Politico.

Among the items featured in the package is ammunition for Patriot and NASAMS air defense systems, artillery shells and HIMARS rockets, air-to-air missiles, drones and counter-drone weapons, the sources said.

Washington has already rushed $1 billion worth of ammunition drawn down from US military stocks, as soon as President Joe Biden signed the bill providing for $61 billion in aid to the Ukrainian government.

The pending $6 billion batch won’t come out of the Pentagon’s stockpile, however, as it is funded through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI). The program has the Pentagon issue contracts to US military industry to build new equipment for Kiev. This means the goods “likely won’t arrive in Ukraine for several years,” Politico noted.

Ukrainian foreign minister agrees with Kremlin READ MORE: Ukrainian foreign minister agrees with Kremlin

The $61 billion aid package was approved earlier this week after months of languishing in Congress. The Republicans, who held it up in the House of Representatives, signed off on it without getting anything in return from the ruling Democrats.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has blamed the suspension of American aid for the series of battlefield setbacks that his army has experienced since last year. Most Western media outlets have predicted a turnaround in Ukrainian fortunes now that the new US funding has been approved.

An analysis published by the Economist on Thursday went so far as to suggest that the bill may have prevented a Russian offensive this summer, which Moscow “might have hoped” to use to “force a Ukrainian surrender on humiliating terms.”

READ MORE: Pentagon details shipment of military supplies to Ukraine

Meanwhile, the Kremlin has shrugged off the new US aid bill as unable to change the battlefield dynamics, which are firmly in Russia’s favor. According to President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the only thing the new US funding will do is get more Ukrainians killed.

Top stories

RT Features

‘We have provided everything possible for their freedom’: How the USSR helped France’s most important colony stick it to Paris
‘We have provided everything possible for their freedom’: How the USSR helped France’s most important colony stick it to Paris FEATURE
No Gandhi: India’s main opposition party is struggling. Here’s why
No Gandhi: India’s main opposition party is struggling. Here’s why FEATURE
Modi’s battleground: Why the south is tough terrain for the Indian leader
Modi’s battleground: Why the south is tough terrain for the Indian leader FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘We have provided everything possible for their freedom’: How the USSR helped France’s most important colony stick it to Paris
‘We have provided everything possible for their freedom’: How the USSR helped France’s most important colony stick it to Paris FEATURE
No Gandhi: India’s main opposition party is struggling. Here’s why
No Gandhi: India’s main opposition party is struggling. Here’s why FEATURE
Modi’s battleground: Why the south is tough terrain for the Indian leader
Modi’s battleground: Why the south is tough terrain for the Indian leader FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of dating
0:00
28:20
Did the Bible tell the US to support Israeli genocide?
0:00
27:33
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies