News

Holders Germany crash out of World Cup after South Korea claim late victory in Kazan

27 Jun, 2018 15:58
Holders Germany crash out of World Cup after South Korea claim late victory in Kazan
Get short URL https://on.rt.com/98m0
© Michael Dalder / Reuters

Germany’s World Cup defense ended with a whimper in Kazan, as two late goals from a spirited South Korea condemned Joachim Low’s men to a humiliating early exit from Russia 2018.

For the first time since 1938 Germany have failed to advance past the group stage - and they have no one to blame but themselves. A late goal, correctly awarded by VAR, from Kim Young-gwon and a 96th-minute strike into Manuel Neuer’s empty net from Tottenham’s Son Heung-min, consigned the defending champions to defeat and brings their run in this calendar year to just one victory from nine matches.

© Michael Dalder / Reuters

In truth, they rarely threatened throughout the game. They failed to force the South Korean goalkeeper to perform heroics, nor were attacks repelled with the aid of the Korean crossbar. Instead, Germany simply weren’t good enough.

Despite dominating possession for periods early on, Germany never really took the game by the scruff of the neck. Toni Kroos, the hero against Sweden, was unable to reproduce the heroics which saved German blushes last week while Thomas Muller, so often the team’s talisman, paid the price for his drop in form by starting the match on the bench.

Germany’s Manuel Neuer, often heralded as the top goalkeeper in world football, has been uncharacteristically error-prone in Russia and was almost responsible for a South Korean strike in the 19th minute as he spilled a free-kick in the direction of Son, though the record Korean scorer in English football history was unable to capitalize.

Read more
Mexico vs Sweden © Andrew Couldridge Sweden 3-0 Mexico: Swedes stun sloppy Mexicans to win Group F

As news of a Swedish strike against Mexico began to filter through early in the second half, Germany appeared to make a concerted effort to up the tempo with Joshua Kimmich going close from a Toni Kroos cross. Timo Werner, who was ineffective throughout, pushed a volley wide shortly after.

Low decided to throw caution to the win, bringing on striker Mario Gomez for Sami Khedira and while the substitute went close with a header on 68 minutes, the gaps left by the departure of the Juventus midfielder began to tell as the South Koreans poured forward at every opportunity.

Mats Hummels had Germany’s best chance in the 87th minute but his header was off-target and as the assistant referee held up the stoppage time board reading six minutes of play left, it seemed likely that Germany would be able to carve out at least one more chance to keep their World Cup hopes alive.

Not so. Instead it was the Korean outfit who prospered, as a terrible mix-up in the German box allowed Kim to score a simple goal from inside the six-yard box. It was initially disallowed for offside but a VAR replay showed that the ball had been played to him by a German defender.

© Pilar Olivares / Reuters

Son confounded Germany’s woes, scoring into an empty net as Neuer pushed forward in the 96th minute with a goal which has instantly created a crisis in German football.

Sweden’s win against Mexico places them atop the group, with Mexico qualifying in the runner’s-up position. Germany, meanwhile, finish bottom of the group and have become the fourth champions in the last five tournaments to be eliminated in the group stages.

Also read
‘Speechless’: Germany in disbelief as holders suffer World Cup humiliation
27 Jun, 2018 17:27
'The Germans no longer always win': Lineker in latest rework of quote after shock exit
27 Jun, 2018 16:40
Sweden 3-0 Mexico: Swedes stun sloppy Mexicans to win Group F
27 Jun, 2018 15:58
Holders Germany crash out of World Cup after South Korea claim late victory in Kazan
27 Jun, 2018 15:58
Serbian fans fill Moscow center ahead of crucial Brazil clash
27 Jun, 2018 15:36
From Titanic to The Undertaker - Maradona memes circulate after crazy celebrations
27 Jun, 2018 14:34
WORLD CUP 2018 LIVE #FansEyeView
27 Jun, 2018 14:31
Germany sweating as Group F qualification hangs in the balance
27 Jun, 2018 13:47
Watch Argentina fans defy extreme temperatures to celebrate World Cup win in Antarctica (VIDEO)
27 Jun, 2018 13:46
‘I’ll be watching Russia v Spain’ – Putin might attend hosts' next World Cup match
27 Jun, 2018 13:24
I’ll give up tacos if Mexico knock us out of World Cup, says ex-Sweden star
27 Jun, 2018 12:47
Messi on the Metro: Over 14mn passengers watch World Cup games on Moscow underground
27 Jun, 2018 12:38
Messi to be faced with winking Ronaldo mural ahead of France clash
27 Jun, 2018 11:41
England defender Rose ‘open’ to family heading to Russia after positive World Cup welcome
27 Jun, 2018 11:12
‘I’m fine’ – Maradona reassures fans after health scare in St. Petersburg
27 Jun, 2018 10:17
'We are in love with Russia' – Sons of Brazil’s most famous football fan on World Cup experience
27 Jun, 2018 07:30
Maradona assisted from stadium seat after pulsating Argentina game & celebrations (VIDEO)
26 Jun, 2018 21:18
‘There is only one GOAT, his name is Lionel Messi’: Argentina ace hailed for ending barren spell
26 Jun, 2018 21:10
Maradona flips off crowd after Rojo winner sees Argentina through to last 16
26 Jun, 2018 20:50
Messi & Rojo exorcise World Cup demons as Argentina progress to last 16
26 Jun, 2018 19:53
'He's completely possessed!': World reacts to Maradona's Messi goal reaction
26 Jun, 2018 19:02
The goat breaks his duck! Messi scores first World Cup 2018 goal
26 Jun, 2018 18:22
'Confrontation of ideas': Jose Mourinho on Mexico v Sweden match (VIDEO)
26 Jun, 2018 17:47
Russia 2018 bursting with drama as World Cup records tumble
26 Jun, 2018 17:11
‘If you watched it, I feel sorry for you’ – scorn for Denmark & France after dire World Cup draw
26 Jun, 2018 16:54
Peru 2-0 Australia: Guerrero among goals as Peru record 1st World Cup win for 36 years
26 Jun, 2018 15:53
World Cup sees first goalless draw as Denmark and France play out dour 0-0 in Moscow
26 Jun, 2018 15:51
Mexicano Maradona?: Argentina icon declares his support for ‘El Tri’
26 Jun, 2018 15:40
At last! - Carrillo beauty rewards party-animal Peru fans with 1st World Cup goal for 36 years
26 Jun, 2018 14:34
‘Scandinavian invasion’- Moscow turns red ahead of Denmark-France match (VIDEO)
26 Jun, 2018 13:56
WORLD CUP 2018 LIVE #FansEyeView #FootWall
26 Jun, 2018 13:51
‘It was embarrassing’: Denmark fans condemn countrymen after FIFA fine
26 Jun, 2018 13:42
Russian clinic removes controversial breast implant ads after FIFA copyright claim (PHOTO)
26 Jun, 2018 13:22
‘Everything is absolutely normal’: Mascherano leads denial of Sampaoli sacking rumours (VIDEO)
26 Jun, 2018 13:09
‘If he performs, Denmark performs’ – Danes pin hopes on talisman Eriksen
26 Jun, 2018 12:59
FIFA to clarify Salah’s post-match press conference snub after Egypt's World Cup exit
26 Jun, 2018 10:30
‘Lucky to be here’: DJ Paul Oakenfold tells RT of World Cup impression
26 Jun, 2018 07:25
Egyptian football commentator dies of heart attack after watching his team's defeat to Saudi Arabia
26 Jun, 2018 03:43
Mystic Mourinho: Jose gets World Cup predictions spot on with Groups A & B (VIDEO)
25 Jun, 2018 22:07
Ronaldo had terrible game but won’t be slated like Messi – Schmeichel (VIDEO)
25 Jun, 2018 21:37