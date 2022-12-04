England see off Senegal to set up France World Cup quarterfinal

The Three Lions beat the African champions 3-0 in the World Cup last 16

Goals from Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane, and Bukayo Saka helped England beat Senegal 3-0 at the Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday night in the last 16 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Russia 2018 semifinalists England didn't start well against the Africa Cup of Nations champions and were fortunate not to fall behind.

Senegal had a penalty shout ignored by VAR, and Boulaye Dia enjoyed a pair of chances in the opening half hour.

First failing to get a volley on target, Dia was then denied by a strong left hand from Jordan Pickford when Saka messed up a backpass deep in his own half.

In their first well-manufactured team move, however, England pulled ahead when Jude Bellingham picked out Henderson in the box from the left flank to make it 1-0.

👏 @JHenderson 👏Our skipper has opened the scoring for England against Senegal ⚽️ #FIFAWorldCuppic.twitter.com/xhHB2BWluK — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 4, 2022

Many had criticized the Liverpool captain getting the nod over other options in the center of the park, but Henderson eventually went off to a standing ovation.

Perhaps most impressive of all was Borussia Dortmund prospect Bellingham, though, who was again important when Harry Kane doubled the Three Lions' lead.

Battling in midfield, the Real Madrid target laid off a perfect left-footed pass for Phil Foden, who then assisted his captain for Kane's first goal of this edition of the World Cup in first half stoppage time.

Through his exploits, 19-year-old Bellingham became the first player to score a goal and provide an assist at a World Cup before turning 20 years old since Argentina legend Lionel Messi in 2006.

Jude Bellingham’s numbers in 2022 so far ⭐️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #Qatar202210 total goals4 total assists1 World Cup goal1 World Cup assist…world class. 🧞‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/HqwNlWgtH1 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 4, 2022

England started the second half where they left off. After Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy almost mishandled a Kane shot from distance and fluffed his lines, the skipper was involved in the build-up of a third goal.

Kane tried to find Foden on the left wing who eventually overlapped him. After Kane was tackled, the ball still ended up with Manchester City forward Foden who connected with Saka to make it three.

Keeping clean sheets in their last three outings, England now face what is arguably the toughest test of the tournament.

If they wish to advance to the semifinals, they must beat reigning champions France and keep Golden Boot contender Kylian Mbappe at bay.