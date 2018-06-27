News

'The Germans no longer always win': Lineker in latest rework of quote after shock exit

27 Jun, 2018 16:40
'The Germans no longer always win': Lineker in latest rework of quote after shock exit
Gary Lineker © Kai Pfaffenbach / South Korea vs Germany © Michael Dalder / Reuters

Ex-England footballer Gary Lineker has added the latest rework to his famous quote 'the Germans always win' - declaring it is 'confined to history' after Germany shockingly exited the 2018 World Cup at the group stage.

Now a popular television host and pundit, Lineker is famous for coining a quote that proposes Germans invariably win football matches regardless of what happens on the pitch during normal time.

After Germany pulled off a last-minute win against Sweden, Lineker upgraded his profundity with a hint of swearing, tweeting: "Football is a simple game, 22 men chase the ball for 82 minutes and the Germans get a player sent off so 21 men chase the ball for 13 minutes and at the end the Germans somehow f***ing win.

Following Germany's stunning 2-0 defeat to South Korea in Kazan on Wednesday, Lineker retracted his previous words, and tweaked the tweet to: the Germans no longer always win. Previous version is confined to history."

Germany crashed out having recorded just one win from thee group games, their defeat to South Korea following an opening day loss to Mexico, which came either side of a victory over Sweden, to see them finish in third place. 

