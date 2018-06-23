Belgium v Tunisia goal-fest sees Russia 2018 beat 64-year-old World Cup record

Belgium and Tunisia’s high-scoring encounter in Moscow meant Russia 2018 has broken the record for the longest stretch of games at a World Cup without a goalless draw.

Belgium cruised to a 5-2 win at Spartak Stadium and the result meant that all 27 games so far at Russia 2018 have seen at least one goal – beating the previous record of 26 matches in a row set in Switzerland in 1954.

The tournament has seen 65 goals scored so far at an average of 2.4 goals per game.

Belgium and Russia are the joint top scorers on eight goals from their two games.

The highest average number of goals scored at a World Cup was in Switzerland in 1954, with an incredible 140 goals in 26 games – an average of 5.4 per match.

Since then most editions of the tournament have averaged between 2 and 3 goals per game.