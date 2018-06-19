News

Rampant Russia all but through to World Cup knockout stage after 3-1 win over Salah’s sorry Egypt

19 Jun, 2018 19:50
Rampant Russia all but through to World Cup knockout stage after 3-1 win over Salah’s sorry Egypt
Get short URL https://on.rt.com/97zf
© Fabrizio Bensch / Reuters

A sparkling second-half performance ensured that Russia are virtually guaranteed to qualify for the knock-out rounds for the first time in their modern history, in the wake of a 3-1 victory over a poor Egypt.

Flying winger Denis Cheryshev, who began the tournament on the bench, took a share of the Golden Boot race with his third World Cup goal, while Russia have eight goals after just two games, having failed to win any of their seven warm-up matches before the home tournament.

A team that have often buckled under expectations, this time have exceeded them, to the incredulity of a nation that merely hoped to avoid embarrassment.

Swapping out dynamic but underperforming striker Fedor Smolov from the starting line-up for towering Artem Dzyuba, from the start the home side looked to exploit Egypt’s vulnerability to crosses, evident in their opening-game defeat against Uruguay. The midfielders diligently looked for the target man from all over the pitch, but deliveries lacked quality, and Dzyuba, who also came on to score in Russia’s rout of Saudi Arabia, was tightly marked.

READ MORE: Russia opens World Cup with historic 5-0 win over Saudi Arabia  

For Egypt, star man Mohamed Salah, playing his first game after a month out with injury, appeared tentative and unwilling to embark on his devastating runs towards goal, though the Liverpool attacker still looked like The Pharaohs’ most dangerous outlet, with a shot that whistled past the post.

Both teams appeared determined not to sit back waiting for errors, but lacked the quality to do damage. Yet it was a mistake that broke the deadlock at the start of the second half in what had been an evenly-matched tie, when Egypt central defender Ahmed Fathi tragicomically deflected a bouncing knee-high ball past his outstretched goalkeeper.

Pushed forward by a thumping 64,000-strong crowd at the St. Petersburg Stadium, the reds grew in stature, Cheryshev popped up with a vital effort, converting a Mario Fernandes ball beyond Mohamed El-Shenawy.

© Fabrizio Bensch / Reuters

The match threatened to escalate into another thrashing when Dzyuba was rewarded for his toil with a well-taken goal on 61 minutes.

Salah got his name on the scoresheet after being fouled on the edge of the area, before VAR adjudged that the infringement had actually occured inside the box and the striker stepped up to power his penalty in the top corner.

© Pilar Olivares / Reuters

But the result was never in doubt, as Russia held on for the final 20 minutes, enjoying several more chances to stretch their lead.

While both teams technically remain in the tournament, the only way Russia could fail to get to the knock-outs would be if Saudi Arabia were to score two big wins in their remaining games, and if Uruguay were to inflict a massive defeat upon the team in their remaining game.

More likely, the European and South American sides will play for the top spot in Group A during the final group game in Samara on Monday. Egypt will look to salvage pride when they seek their first-ever World Cup win against Saudi Arabia.

But Tuesday was all about Russia - a much doubted team apparently short on talent that have produced an historic performance, and in the process set off a thousand street parties from Kaliningrad to Vladivostok.

Also read
WORLD CUP 2018 LIVE #FansEyeView #FootWall
20 Jun, 2018 12:23
‘I blame Sergio Ramos’: Reaction as Egypt fall victim to Russian storm
19 Jun, 2018 21:10
‘There’s going to be a massive party tonight’ – Schmeichel on Russia World Cup win
19 Jun, 2018 20:37
Rampant Russia all but through to World Cup knockout stage after 3-1 win over Salah’s sorry Egypt
19 Jun, 2018 19:50
Robbie Williams reveals reason behind World Cup middle finger gesture
19 Jun, 2018 19:22
Flash storm rampages through St. Petersburg Stadium before Russia-Egypt match (VIDEO)
19 Jun, 2018 17:04
‘We did it!’ Japan reacts as late strike makes World Cup history
19 Jun, 2018 16:29
REVEALED: ‘Russia’s hottest World Cup fan’ turns out to be porn star (PHOTOS)
19 Jun, 2018 15:45
Superstar Salah back in Egypt's starting line-up vs Russia after passing late fitness test
19 Jun, 2018 15:39
Ronaldo, Coutinho, but who else? RT ranks 5 best goals from World Cup 1st round games (WATCH HERE)
19 Jun, 2018 14:39
Cutest World Cup moment? Brazil stars’ kids play with traditional Russian dolls (VIDEO)
19 Jun, 2018 14:02
World Cup WAGs: The wives and girlfriends of Russia 2018 stars (PHOTOS)
19 Jun, 2018 13:41
The big cheese: Russia coach Cherchesov gets tasty takeaway tribute (PHOTO)
19 Jun, 2018 12:57
‘Russia has to stop Salah’ – Mourinho says recovered Egypt star will decide Group A clash (VIDEO)
19 Jun, 2018 12:41
'This is one of the best World Cups I have been to' - Tunisia manager Nabil Maaloul
18 Jun, 2018 22:25
'They make me look chubby!': England hero Harry Kane on Russian dolls in his image
18 Jun, 2018 22:06
‘Harry Kane truly delivered for his country’: The reaction as England snatch late win in Volgograd
18 Jun, 2018 21:47
'England would have been crucified if Kane hadn’t scored last-gasp goal' – Schmeichel (VIDEO)
18 Jun, 2018 21:27
I am here just for our first ever World Cup match – Panama president Juan Carlos Varela (VIDEO)
18 Jun, 2018 21:16
Two-goal Kane gives England 2-1 World Cup opening victory over Tunisia in Volgograd
18 Jun, 2018 19:58
Saudi football team plane engine ‘catches fire’ en-route to World Cup match (VIDEO)
18 Jun, 2018 19:47
England fans attacked in Volgograd! ...by swarms of tiny flying midges
18 Jun, 2018 18:52
‘Da Putin, Nein Merkel’ – banner seen at Germany-Mexico match
18 Jun, 2018 18:01
'RIP legend': Notorious Ronaldo airport bust bites the dust
18 Jun, 2018 17:04
'Aware of its significance’ – England fans pay respects at WWII memorial, win friends in Volgograd
18 Jun, 2018 15:05
The Yellow Sea: Sweden new contender for best World Cup fans after Nizhny Novgorod invasion (VIDEO)
18 Jun, 2018 14:14
‘No preparation at all’ – Maradona slams Argentina coach Sampaoli after Iceland draw
18 Jun, 2018 12:55
‘My wife didn’t let me come’: Mexican fans bring cut out of missing friend to epic WC trip (VIDEO)
18 Jun, 2018 12:26
Tunisia will cause problems, but England will win - Mourinho on Three Lions' World Cup opener
18 Jun, 2018 10:42
WORLD CUP 2018 DAY 4 LIVE #FansEyeView #FootWall
17 Jun, 2018 22:44
'He has a bowl of pasta on his head': Twitterati tears into Neymar haircut
17 Jun, 2018 22:42
World Cup Jenga: Football fans erect 4-meter tall beer cup tower in Kazan (VIDEOS)
17 Jun, 2018 22:16
Brazil 1-1 Switzerland: Swiss revival claims point against favorites Brazil
17 Jun, 2018 19:55
‘Historic’: The reaction to Mexico’s stunning win against world champions Germany
17 Jun, 2018 19:29
Mexico deserved to win, Germany deserved their defeat – Mourinho on World Cup shock (VIDEO)
17 Jun, 2018 18:37
'We were jinxed': Manager Joachim Low on Germany's shock opening defeat to Mexico
17 Jun, 2018 18:13
‘Difficult for westerners to distinguish between Asians’ – S. Korea coach on number-switch tactics
17 Jun, 2018 17:57
‘Fantastic’ Mexico fully deserved World Cup win against Germany – Schmeichel (VIDEO)
17 Jun, 2018 17:43
‘Mohamed is fit’: Salah set for World Cup debut against Russia
17 Jun, 2018 17:21
World Cup goal celebrations ‘cause earthquake’ in Mexico City
17 Jun, 2018 17:03