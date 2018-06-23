Heartbreak! Serbia fans’ react to deflating defeat to Switzerland (VIDEO)

Serbian fans who gathered in the streets of the country's capital Belgrade to watch the World Cup game against Switzerland were left heartbroken following their squad’s dramatic last-minute 2-1 defeat in Kaliningrad.

The unexpected outcome of the game, decided by an added-time goal by Xherdan Shaqiri, kept fans on tenterhooks until the very last moment and came as a shock to thousands of Balkan supporters who fiercely rooted for their team.

The game was tied at 1-1 when Xherdan Shaqiri netted a winner in the dying minutes to secure three points for Switzerland to diminish Serbia’s chances of making it past the group stage.

The Swiss celebrations didn’t go without a controversy, however, when two players of Kosovan-Albanian origin, Shaqiri and Granit Xhaka made a winged salute symbolizing the eagle on the Albanian flag.

Serbia will now have to beat Brazil in the last group stage match to qualify for the knockout stages, while Switzerland need just a draw against Costa Rica to advance.