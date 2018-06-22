Shaqiri & Xhaka celebrations spark scandal as politics overshadows Swiss win against Serbia

Switzerland’s World Cup win over Serbia in Kaliningrad has been overshadowed by celebrations made by the two Swiss goalscorers, Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri, both of whom are of ethnic Albanian descent.

Xhaka struck the Swiss equalizer in the 52nd minute before Shaqiri scored a late winner when he broke free from the half-way line to slot past Serbian goalkeeper Vladimir Stojkovic.

Both players are of Kosovan-Albanian descent, and appeared to make a winged salute symbolizing the eagle on the Albanian flag.

Shaqiri also played in boots marked with the flags of Switzerland and Kosovo – the breakaway region that is not recognized as independent by Serbia or Russia.

The players’ celebrations sparked debate on Twitter, with some questioning the need to mix politics with football, and asking whether world football governing body FIFA would take action.

The result moves Switzerland to four points in World Cup Group E, level with Brazil, while Serbia are one point behind.

An incredibly tight finale sees Serbia take on Brazil in Moscow on Wednesday, while Switzerland play a Costa Rica team that already have no hope of making the knockout stages.