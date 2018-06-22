News

‘One of the best games we’ve seen’ – Schmeichel on pulsating Swiss win over Serbia (VIDEO) RT Exclusive

22 Jun, 2018 21:50
Get short URL https://on.rt.com/989f
/ RT

RT guest host Peter Schmeichel says Switzerland’s win over Serbia in Kaliningrad was one of the World Cup’s best games so far, after Xherdan Shaqiri scored a last-minute winner to hand the Swiss a comeback victory.

Serbia’s Aleksandar Mitrovic had given his team the lead in the fifth minute when he headed home, but an end-to-end game saw Granit Xhaka level with a thunderous drive from the edge of the box before Shaqiri raced free from the half-way line to slot past Vladimir Stojkovic.   

After the game, Schmeichel said it had been an encounter to relish for football fans.

Read more
Shaqiri strikes late as Swiss fight back to beat Serbia in frantic encounter in Kaliningrad

“I think this is one of the best games we’ve seen so far in terms of excitement and action, it was very much end to end stuff,” the former Danish international said.

He praised Serbia in defeat, saying that they had perhaps been affected tactically by the team’s full-blooded approach which saw them pick up several bookings in the first half.

“Serbia lost but they’re not a bad team, very well organized, they play a bit too hard for the referee’s liking, in the first half three midfielders got booked, then the manager had to react and take one off.

“They sat back a little, and Switzerland, which is a solid team, Shaqiri is a big star, but apart from that they are all on the same level, they played as a team, as we saw against Brazil, they kept plucking away.”

Arsenal midfielder Xhaka struck the equalizer with a thunderous goal in the 52nd minute – which Schmeichel said was unstoppable for Serbia ‘keeper Stojkovic.  

“The equalizing goal, what a goal that was by the way,  Xhaka, from Arsenal, look at this for a finish, you think the keeper should save it, but it comes from a crowd, and it has so much spin on the ball, it comes through a crowd and the keeper couldn’t pick it up, the ball got stuck in the net there was so much spin on it, what a goal that was.”

That set the stage for Switzerland’s push for victory, which was capped when Shaqiri raced clear in the 90th minute to score – celebrating by ripping his shirt off and getting booked in the process.

READ MORE: Shaqiri & Xhaka celebrations spark scandal as politics overshadows Swiss win against Serbia

“He got a booking, it wasn’t a great sight… in a tournament like this it’s a silly thing to do,” Schmeichel said.

The Great Dane was excited by the prospect of a blockbuster final day in Group E on Wednesday, when three teams will battle for the two qualifying spots.  

Serbia take on Brazil in Moscow, while Switzerland play a Costa Rica team that already has no hope of making the knockout stages.        

“This is just a tough group… boy do we have excitement,” Schmeichel said.  

Also read
WORLD CUP 2018 LIVE #FansEyeView #FootWall
23 Jun, 2018 12:23
‘One of the best games we’ve seen’ – Schmeichel on pulsating Swiss win over Serbia (VIDEO)
22 Jun, 2018 21:50
Shaqiri strikes late as Swiss fight back to beat Serbia in frantic encounter in Kaliningrad
22 Jun, 2018 19:53
Father & son in Russia for World Cup avoid every England game because of their ‘intimidating’ fans
22 Jun, 2018 19:32
‘I love you! Thank you!’ Colombia fans pull over-indulging Russian man out of Volga River (VIDEO)
22 Jun, 2018 19:03
‘Musa’s done more than Messi’ – Nigeria goal hero hands Argentina lifeline
22 Jun, 2018 18:04
Musa secures victory for Nigeria over Iceland with beautiful brace, sets up Argentina showdown
22 Jun, 2018 16:55
Lost in translation: Football fans end up 1,000km away from World Cup cities
22 Jun, 2018 16:03
Volgograd authorities spray vanilla in attempt to repel insect attacks on World Cup fans
22 Jun, 2018 15:31
‘Justice was done’: Praise for VAR after Neymar penalty decision reversed (VOTE)
22 Jun, 2018 14:57
Dive, score, cry: Neymar earns rave reviews for acting masterclass in Brazil's win over Costa Rica
22 Jun, 2018 14:45
Brazil 2-0 Costa Rica: Last-gasp Coutinho & Neymar goals save Samba Boys in St. Petersburg
22 Jun, 2018 14:00
Egypt reject shock claims that Salah will quit World Cup early
22 Jun, 2018 13:09
Brazilian fans lose jobs after World Cup videos humiliating Russian women
22 Jun, 2018 12:54
'Old one was not good': Brazil fans hope new Neymar haircut brings luck after 'pasta bowl' trolling
22 Jun, 2018 11:50
Messi's Argentina leave homeland in tears following embarrassing Croatia defeat (VIDEO)
22 Jun, 2018 10:46
Watch German players riding Segways around Sochi during down time (VIDEO)
22 Jun, 2018 10:25
Man predicts scores in 2 surprise Russia wins ahead of #WorldCup, bombarded with divination requests
22 Jun, 2018 02:47
‘The sheep, not the GOAT’ – Messi & Argentina trolled after World Cup shock
21 Jun, 2018 21:29
Croatia erupts in a blush of red as national team tear apart Argentina in World Cup (VIDEOS)
21 Jun, 2018 21:01
‘Messi didn’t turn up again’ – Schmeichel as Argentina suffer 3-0 World Cup rout against Croatia
21 Jun, 2018 20:47
Croatia 3-0 Argentina: Modric and co. maul Messi's misfiring Argentina in shock World Cup rout
21 Jun, 2018 19:52
‘I’m confident, but try not to think he’s my son’ – Peter Schmeichel on watching son Kasper (VIDEO)
21 Jun, 2018 19:33
‘France won the game, Peru won our hearts’ – Twitter grieves over Los Incas World Cup exit (PHOTOS)
21 Jun, 2018 17:49
France through to World Cup last 16 after knocking out crowd favorites Peru
21 Jun, 2018 16:54
Peru crunch World Cup clash against France brings country to standstill (VIDEO)
21 Jun, 2018 16:31
Colombian police probe Sanchez death threats after star’s World Cup red card
21 Jun, 2018 16:30
Iranian women watch World Cup match in stadium for 1st time in 40 years (VIDEO)
21 Jun, 2018 16:12
Is he a winger? In Russia, even the birds are getting in on the World Cup action (VIDEO)
21 Jun, 2018 16:06
'Party like a Peruvian!': Fans continue invasion by sining 'Katyusha' in Ekaterinburg (VIDEOS)
21 Jun, 2018 14:48
‘I didn’t even know who lifted me up!’ Fan from iconic image of Russia 2018 speaks to RT (VIDEO)
21 Jun, 2018 14:02
Russia’s new hottest football fan… and she’s not a porn star (PHOTOS)
21 Jun, 2018 13:45
Can Argentina & misfiring Messi overcome Croatia? Here’s what Jose Mourinho thinks… (VIDEO)
21 Jun, 2018 12:35
‘Street of Lights’: Moscow's Nikolskaya becomes World Cup epicenter for jubilant fans
21 Jun, 2018 12:21
Iran staff member hospitalized after disallowed goal in Spain World Cup game
21 Jun, 2018 11:50
‘We blame Ramos!’ – Twitterati troll Spain star for England manager shoulder injury
21 Jun, 2018 11:48
FIFA fines Mexico for ‘discriminatory & insulting chants’ during Germany game  
21 Jun, 2018 11:46
‘We’re cheering for Russia’: US fans build bridges by backing World Cup hosts
21 Jun, 2018 09:58
Schmeichel praises Spain’s patience in breaking down defensive Iran (VIDEO)
20 Jun, 2018 21:59
Spain overcome spirited Iran 1-0 to claim World Cup win in Kazan
20 Jun, 2018 19:54