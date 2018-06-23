Mourinho’s team talk: Can Germany get World Cup campaign back on track against Sweden? (VIDEO)

Reigning champions Germany suffered a shock defeat to Mexico in their World Cup opener in Moscow and will be desperate to get things back on track against Sweden in Sochi on Saturday. We asked Jose Mourinho for his thoughts.

The Germans’ 1-0 defeat to Mexico at Luzhniki left them joint bottom of Group F on zero points with South Korea, whom the Swedes beat 1-0 in their opening game.

Heading into the encounter at Sochi’s Fisht Stadium, RT special guest host Mourinho said the Germans have the strength and experience to win the game - but should expect to come up against a well-drilled Swedish unit.

“Germany is obviously a very strong, experienced team, that knows better than anyone how to win, how to be competitive,” the Manchester United boss said.

“Sweden is an interesting team, they are tactically very well organized, I don’t think they have enough talent in attack to create problems for Germany, they will try to set up a game with good, solid defence, but in the end I think Germany will get the three points.”

Germany have tasted victory in Sochi before, winning there on two occasions during last summer’s Confederations Cup.

Joachim Loew’s team know that anything less than a win will leave their World Cup hopes hanging by a thread, and will look to kick-start their campaign in Sochi.