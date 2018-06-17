Mexico 1-0 Germany: 'Chucky' goal topples reigning champions at raucous Luzhniki

A first-half goal from Hirving 'Chucky' Lozano was enough to give Mexico a shock win over reigning world champions Germany at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium and send perhaps the most conspicuous fans at Russia 2018 into raptures.

Germany, World Cup winners four years ago in Brazil, were undone by a 35th-minute strike from the man they call ‘Chucky’, which came as the result of some surprisingly lax defending in the first half.

Lozano showed cute footwork to turn Mesut Ozil inside out after Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez, who spearheaded a Mexican break forward and laid the ball off to the PSV man to rifle home the only goal of the game into the bottom left corner.

The Mexican fans who have flooded Moscow for the World Cup and had filled Luzhniki for their nation's opener were ecstatic.

Die Mannschaft did show some fight despite falling behind; Toni Kroos had his free kick pushed onto the bar from Ochoa at the other end, but the first half featured wave after wave of Mexican attack with Germany struggling to stem the tide.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW