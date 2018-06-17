News

World Cup goal celebrations ‘cause earthquake’ in Mexico City

17 Jun, 2018 17:03
World Cup goal celebrations 'cause earthquake' in Mexico City
Hirving Lozano’s goal for Mexico against Germany in their World Cup game in Moscow reportedly caused a mini-earthquake back home in Mexico City as raucous fans celebrated.

Mexico’s Institute of Geological and Atmospheric Research reported an increase in seismic activity at exactly the moment Lozano scored in the 35th minute of the game against reigning champions Germany – sparking mass celebrations among the thousands in the stadium in Moscow and the millions watching back home.

Mexico went on to win the game in a memorable encounter in Moscow to get their World Cup campaign off to the perfect start.

