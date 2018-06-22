Watch German players riding Segways around Sochi during down time (VIDEO)

Members of the German World Cup squad have taken a Segway tour through the streets of host city Sochi, where the team is based.

Mario Gomez, Joshua Kimmich, Sebastian Rudy and Leon Goretzka rented three battery-powered vehicles and one electric bike to explore the city, which also hosted the 2014 Olympic Games as well as last summer’s FIFA Confederations Cup.

The footballers spent two hours riding the two-wheeled machines around Russia’s Black Sea resort before returning to their hotel.

The Germans got off to a bad start in Russia after they were sensationally beaten by Mexico in their World Cup opener.

Now the reigning world champions are under pressure to get results in their remaining group-stage matches in order to book a spot in the knock-out phase.

Bundesmannschaft will face Sweden on June 23, before taking on South Korea four days later.