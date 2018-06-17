Mexico deserved to win, Germany deserved their defeat – Mourinho on World Cup shock

Jose Mourinho says Mexico “totally deserved” their World Cup group-stage victory over reigning champions Germany, who were “really bad” according to the Portuguese managerial great.

“Mexico totally deserves the victory, Germany totally deserves the defeat,” Mourinho told RT after Hirving Lozano’s first-half goal gave the Mexicans a 1-0 win at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium to get their World Cup campaign off to the prefect start.

Mourinho was full of praise for Mexico’s performance, and criticized a German team that he said looked slow and lacking sharpness.

“One team was really good, strong and committed and intense… another team was slow, was predictive, no enthusiasm, no sharpness.”

Despite the shock defeat for Joachim Low’s men, Manchester United manager Mourinho believes it will not spell doom for Germany in Russia.

“I think the group is quite easy, I think Germany is going to qualify… and I think again we’re going to have Germany going through, and we’re going to have Germany in the quarter-finals and probably in the semi-finals and probably in the final,” Mourinho said, before adding: “But today they were really bad.”

Mourinho also said the defeat – as well as Argentina’s surprise draw against World Cup debutants Iceland on Saturday – would serve as a warning for Brazil not to take things lightly in their clash against Switzerland in Rostov-on-Don on Sunday night.

“I’m pretty sure that the [Brazil] manager told [the players], ‘look what happened to Germany, look what happened to Argentina'… the players are telling each other, ‘make sure that doesn’t happen to us,'” Mourinho said.

Germany take on Sweden in Sochi on Saturday in a must-win game, while Mexico and their legion of fans in Russia head to Rostov-on-Don to face South Korea on the same day.