'Out of this world': Russia coach in St. Petersburg mural after stellar World Cup start (PHOTOS)

A mural depicting Russia manager Stanislav Cherchesov has emerged on a St. Petersburg street in recognition of the coach’s efforts to guide his team to the World Cup knockout stage.

READ MORE: Russia coach Cherchesov gets tasty takeaway tribute (PHOTO)

The portrait of Cherchesov making a hand gesture was captioned with phrase from a popular Russian song roughly translating as “You're out of this world” ("You are cosmos").

Russia booked a spot in the knockout stage at their home World Cup after Cherchesov’s men dispatched Saudi Arabia (5-0) and Egypt (3-1), progressing to the last 16 for the first time when competing as an independent nation.

The coach, who was initially criticized by fans and football pundits for an apparent inability to build a strong team leading into the tournament, has become a national hero following Russia’s sensational start.

READ MORE: Rampant Russia all but through to World Cup knockout stage after 3-1 win over Salah’s sorry Egypt