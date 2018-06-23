News

'Out of this world': Russia coach in St. Petersburg mural after stellar World Cup start (PHOTOS)

23 Jun, 2018 07:30
'Out of this world': Russia coach in St. Petersburg mural after stellar World Cup start (PHOTOS)
Maksim Konstantinov, Global Look Press / Alexander Kryazhev, Sputnik

A mural depicting Russia manager Stanislav Cherchesov has emerged on a St. Petersburg street in recognition of the coach’s efforts to guide his team to the World Cup knockout stage.

The portrait of Cherchesov making a hand gesture was captioned with phrase from a popular Russian song roughly translating as “You're out of this world” ("You are cosmos").  

© Alexander Kryazhev / Sputnik

Russia booked a spot in the knockout stage at their home World Cup after Cherchesov’s men dispatched Saudi Arabia (5-0) and Egypt (3-1), progressing to the last 16 for the first time when competing as an independent nation.

Cherchesov mural in St. Petersburg © Alexander Kryazhev / Sputnik

The coach, who was initially criticized by fans and football pundits for an apparent inability to build a strong team leading into the tournament, has become a national hero following Russia’s sensational start.

© Alexander Kryazhev / Sputnik

