The big cheese: Russia coach Cherchesov gets tasty takeaway tribute (PHOTO)

Russia coach Stanislav Cherchesov has been honored in the form of a pizza topping after the World Cup hosts put in a tasty performance in their 5-0 opening game trouncing of Saudi Arabia last week.

The mustachioed manager’s image has appeared on a margherita pizza in Krasnodar, southern Russia.

Russians were in raptures at their team’s opening game result – which means their team top Group A – and gave Cherchesov some respite from the criticism he had received going into the tournament.

Russia headed into their home World Cup on a run of seven games without a win and as the lowest-ranked team in the tournament, meaning cheesed-off critics were keen to take a bite out of 54-year-old Cherchesov

However, fans rallied round in support of the mustachioed manager – and began sprouting facial hair of their own in a show of solidarity.

Now Cherchesov has been backed with a tasty takeaway option for fans to support the team - which could bring them a slice of luck.

Russia will look to build on their opening game win at Saint Petersburg Stadium on Tuesday night, when they take on Egypt.

The Egyptians will be hoping star striker Mohamed Salah is fit to start his first World Cup game, after sitting on the bench for The Pharaohs’ opening game loss against Uruguay.