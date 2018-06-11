News

‘Mustache of hope’: Russians sprout facial hair in support of team ahead of World Cup

11 Jun, 2018 16:25
‘Mustache of hope’: Russians sprout facial hair in support of team ahead of World Cup
Get short URL https://on.rt.com/97cd
/ Instagram

Mustache flash mobs have engulfed World Cup host country Russia after popular TV host Ivan Urgant called on fans to grow facial hair in support of national football team manager Stanislav Cherchesov.

Cherchesov, a former international goalkeeper who played for the USSR and Russia, is famed for his signature mustache which has become an inseparable part of his image.

Russia's coach Stanislav Cherchesov © Murad Sezer / Reuters

On June 6, Urgant launched a nationwide campaign asking internet users to grow Cherchesov-style mustaches to root for the national football team, which will open the World Cup on Thursday in a game against Saudi Arabia.

Team manager Stanislav Cherchesov needs our support. Everything is against him, including forecasts, weather, physical laws, some footballers’ anatomy and even simple logic!” Urgant wrote on his Instagram page.

"We call on all the fans to grow mustache and share the pictures on social media under the hashtag #MustacheOfHope.”

The idea of appearing with moustaches rapidly gained momentum in Russia as hundreds of pictures poured in on social media showing football-lovers' Cherchesov-style facial hair.

The leader of the right-wing Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), Vladimir Zhirinivsky, joined the flash mob saying that “we need to support our national team despite all the mistakes and problems.”

Russian former international player Valery Karpin also took part, posting a picture with a moustache. “Let’s support our national football team at the home World Cup,” he wrote.

A post shared by Valeri Karpin (@vgkarpin) on

Cherchesov has been criticized following a poor run of form which sees the team head into its home World Cup without a win in seven games.

Also read
Nigeria up the World Cup fashion stakes with flashy travel outfits
11 Jun, 2018 17:00
Stone me! Stunning Salah & Messi mosaics appear in Kazan ahead of World Cup
11 Jun, 2018 16:49
‘Mustache of hope’: Russians sprout facial hair in support of team ahead of World Cup
11 Jun, 2018 16:25
Take a stunning virtual tour around each World Cup venue with RT’s Stadia 360 project
11 Jun, 2018 15:37
World Cup opening game ball girls attend training on 'how to throw the footballs properly'
11 Jun, 2018 15:05
‘Now we know Russia is really a football country’ – French World Cup winner Desailly (VIDEO)
11 Jun, 2018 13:01
Picture-perfect: French players delighted at stunning personalized artwork in Moscow team hotel
11 Jun, 2018 11:56
‘Hello mate!’ Russian fan tries to kiss Australian reporter in Kazan (VIDEO)
11 Jun, 2018 09:59
Brazilians touch down in Russia as Samba Boys begin bid for 6th World Cup title
11 Jun, 2018 09:37
Party like a Russian: Robbie Williams & Ronaldo to star in World Cup opening ceremony in Moscow
11 Jun, 2018 09:30
Mo Salah is the best footballer and a perfect person – Kadyrov (VIDEO)
10 Jun, 2018 22:39
'KungFuPazdan': Polish footballer’s quick reaction saves female reporter from falling lamp (VIDEO)
10 Jun, 2018 18:22
Can you figure out these obscure World Cup 2018 team nicknames? (QUIZ)
10 Jun, 2018 17:01
The Egypt has landed! Salah & co. greeted with 'lezginka' dance after arriving in Russia (VIDEO)
10 Jun, 2018 15:13
‘Football is an element that defines us’: Uruguay university scraps classes during World Cup games
10 Jun, 2018 12:15
Iceland trolled over suits & shoes combo as Vikings venture to Russia for World Cup (VIDEO)
10 Jun, 2018 11:51
Ronaldo & reigning European champions Portugal touch down in Moscow for World Cup
9 Jun, 2018 16:17
‘I’ll be ready’: Salah vows he’ll be fit to face Uruguay in Egypt’s World Cup opener
9 Jun, 2018 16:01
Battle of the brands: Will Adidas, Nike or hipster upstarts win the bid for your World Cup cash?
9 Jun, 2018 14:10
Germany’s Gundogan booed by own fans over meeting with Turkish president (VIDEO)
9 Jun, 2018 12:24
No racism issue in Russia, come to World Cup and see for yourself – Nigeria envoy
9 Jun, 2018 02:26
'Welcome to the FIFA World Cup!': Putin greets football teams & fans coming to Russia 2018 (VIDEO)
8 Jun, 2018 20:31
78-year-old ‘King of Polish fans’ set to attend his 11th successive World Cup in Russia
8 Jun, 2018 18:25
Stanley Cup champ Ovechkin to be invited to World Cup opening game
8 Jun, 2018 16:30
Iraqi Mo Salah lookalike hoping to emulate Liverpool man in more ways than one
8 Jun, 2018 16:10
‘I’m not scared of Suarez, I can bite him myself!’ - Russia defender Kutepov
8 Jun, 2018 14:39
Will Smith official World Cup 2018 song video clip released (VIDEO)
8 Jun, 2018 13:43
Russia v Saudi Arabia World Cup opener could have impact on global oil market
7 Jun, 2018 21:18
'Agree with Jose'...'Keep on dreaming'- Fans react to Match Mourinho World Cup predictions
7 Jun, 2018 19:24
Feel the World Cup spirit: Russia getting ready to host grandiose football festival
7 Jun, 2018 18:33
Russia become lowest-ranked World Cup team after slipping below Saudis in FIFA standings
7 Jun, 2018 17:32
Iran hits back after Nike refuses to supply players with boots due to US sanctions
7 Jun, 2018 16:51
Roberto Firmino trolls ‘idiot’ Sergio Ramos over Champions League final comments
7 Jun, 2018 16:15
World Cup 2018: All the build-up to the big kick-off in Russia
7 Jun, 2018 15:17
'House on wheels': German fan, 70, driving vintage tractor to Russia for World Cup (VIDEO, PHOTOS)
7 Jun, 2018 14:18
Team Melli & ‘Iranian Messi’ 1st to touch down in Russia ahead of World Cup (PHOTOS)
7 Jun, 2018 12:30
Ordinary Russian football fans: The lesser-heard voices that will be loudest at the World Cup
7 Jun, 2018 11:16
Inside look at Luzhniki Stadium: Moscow’s World Cup 2018 opener & final venue (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)
7 Jun, 2018 10:46
'World Cup stadiums legacy main aim, hope national team doesn't disappoint' - Vladimir Putin
7 Jun, 2018 10:01
Ay Caramba!: Mexico squad embroiled in ‘prostitute party’ scandal ahead of World Cup
6 Jun, 2018 18:19