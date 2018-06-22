News

Egypt reject shock claims that Salah will quit World Cup early

22 Jun, 2018 13:09
Egypt reject shock claims that Salah will quit World Cup early
Get short URL https://on.rt.com/987v
© Dylan Martinez / Reuters

The Egyptian FA has rejected claims that star striker Mohamed Salah is leaving his team's World Cup camp early to return to club team Liverpool, amid speculation of a rift in the squad.

Reports had suggested that the striker, 26, was set to leave Egypt’s World Cup base with one group game to go after their exit was confirmed by Uruguay's win over Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, which followed the Pharaohs' 3-1 defeat to Russia in St. Petersburg on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Rampant Russia all but through to World Cup knockout stage after 3-1 win over Salah’s sorry Egypt

Salah is still nursing the effects of a shoulder injury suffered in Liverpool’s Champions League final defeat against Real Madrid in May, and it was suggested he would leave Russia early to give him more recovery time before the Premier League club start their pre-season training.

The player had rejected those claims - and reports of a rift in the Egypt camp - posting a tweet in Arabic earlier this which read: "Everyone in Egypt is together and there is absolutely no disagreement between us. We respect each other and the relationship is great."

The Egyptian FA also mow rejected the claims the striker would quit the tournament before the final group stage game against Saudi Arabia in Volgograd on Monday.

"I have no idea about Liverpool," said Egyptian FA president Hany Abo Rida, according to Sky Sports. "But we have our captain Mohamed Salah and under the rules FIFA requires him to be inside his camp and requires him to stay with his team.

"I do not know what Liverpool meant, but he did not ask his club any questions. He is happy to mingle with his teammates and he was shocked by what the press has written about him and denied it all on social media.

"We're all perplexed by what has been published and have no idea where it came from," he added.

© Li Ga / Reuters

Salah was on the substitutes’ bench for the entirety of Egypt’s 1-0 opening game defeat against Uruguay, although he played the full 90 minutes in the 3-1 second game loss to Russia, scoring from the penalty spot in the 73rd minute.

READ MORE: Make a wish! Salah gets 100-kg birthday cake in Grozny (VIDEO)

He has been the subject of avid attention in Russia, particularly at Egypt’s World Cup base in Grozny, Chechnya, where he received a visit from local leader Ramzan Kadyrov and was presented with a giant cake on the occasion of his 26th birthday on June 15.     

Also read
Brazil 2-0 Costa Rica: Last-gasp Coutinho & Neymar goals save Samba Boys in St. Petersburg
22 Jun, 2018 14:00
Egypt reject shock claims that Salah will quit World Cup early
22 Jun, 2018 13:09
Brazilian fans lose jobs after World Cup videos humiliating Russian women
22 Jun, 2018 12:54
WORLD CUP 2018 LIVE #FansEyeView #FootWall
22 Jun, 2018 12:23
'Old one was not good': Brazil fans hope new Neymar haircut brings luck after 'pasta bowl' trolling
22 Jun, 2018 11:50
Messi's Argentina leave homeland in tears following embarrassing Croatia defeat (VIDEO)
22 Jun, 2018 10:46
Watch German players riding Segways around Sochi during down time (VIDEO)
22 Jun, 2018 10:25
Man predicts scores in 2 surprise Russia wins ahead of #WorldCup, bombarded with divination requests
22 Jun, 2018 02:47
‘The sheep, not the GOAT’ – Messi & Argentina trolled after World Cup shock
21 Jun, 2018 21:29
Croatia erupts in a blush of red as national team tear apart Argentina in World Cup (VIDEOS)
21 Jun, 2018 21:01
‘Messi didn’t turn up again’ – Schmeichel as Argentina suffer 3-0 World Cup rout against Croatia
21 Jun, 2018 20:47
Croatia 3-0 Argentina: Modric and co. maul Messi's misfiring Argentina in shock World Cup rout
21 Jun, 2018 19:52
‘I’m confident, but try not to think he’s my son’ – Peter Schmeichel on watching son Kasper (VIDEO)
21 Jun, 2018 19:33
‘France won the game, Peru won our hearts’ – Twitter grieves over Los Incas World Cup exit (PHOTOS)
21 Jun, 2018 17:49
France through to World Cup last 16 after knocking out crowd favorites Peru
21 Jun, 2018 16:54
Peru crunch World Cup clash against France brings country to standstill (VIDEO)
21 Jun, 2018 16:31
Colombian police probe Sanchez death threats after star’s World Cup red card
21 Jun, 2018 16:30
Iranian women watch World Cup match in stadium for 1st time in 40 years (VIDEO)
21 Jun, 2018 16:12
Is he a winger? In Russia, even the birds are getting in on the World Cup action (VIDEO)
21 Jun, 2018 16:06
'Party like a Peruvian!': Fans continue invasion by sining 'Katyusha' in Ekaterinburg (VIDEOS)
21 Jun, 2018 14:48
‘I didn’t even know who lifted me up!’ Fan from iconic image of Russia 2018 speaks to RT (VIDEO)
21 Jun, 2018 14:02
Russia’s new hottest football fan… and she’s not a porn star (PHOTOS)
21 Jun, 2018 13:45
Can Argentina & misfiring Messi overcome Croatia? Here’s what Jose Mourinho thinks… (VIDEO)
21 Jun, 2018 12:35
‘Street of Lights’: Moscow's Nikolskaya becomes World Cup epicenter for jubilant fans
21 Jun, 2018 12:21
Iran staff member hospitalized after disallowed goal in Spain World Cup game
21 Jun, 2018 11:50
‘We blame Ramos!’ – Twitterati troll Spain star for England manager shoulder injury
21 Jun, 2018 11:48
FIFA fines Mexico for ‘discriminatory & insulting chants’ during Germany game  
21 Jun, 2018 11:46
‘We’re cheering for Russia’: US fans build bridges by backing World Cup hosts
21 Jun, 2018 09:58
Schmeichel praises Spain’s patience in breaking down defensive Iran (VIDEO)
20 Jun, 2018 21:59
Spain overcome spirited Iran 1-0 to claim World Cup win in Kazan
20 Jun, 2018 19:54
‘There are trigger points’: FIFA technology head explains VAR system to Peter Schmeichel (VIDEO)
20 Jun, 2018 19:20
Russia officially qualify for World Cup knockout stages after Uruguay beat Saudi Arabia in Group A
20 Jun, 2018 18:30
Swedish squad stunned by Russian volunteer’s impromptu rendition of their national anthem (VIDEO)
20 Jun, 2018 16:37
Brazil fans' chants make Russian flight attendant blush (VIDEO)
20 Jun, 2018 16:23
‘It was beautiful for me’ – Ronaldo on record-breaking goal & Portugal World Cup victory
20 Jun, 2018 15:58
Record-breaker Ronaldo snatches World Cup win for Portugal on successful return to Luzhniki Stadium
20 Jun, 2018 15:57
'It’s same with Trump: it perpetuates myth that blacks are less': Collymore on Lord Sugar tweets
20 Jun, 2018 15:56
‘Carrying the whole team on his shoulders’: Ronaldo brilliance inspires Portugal to tense win
20 Jun, 2018 15:47
Ronaldo superfans descend on Moscow to see Portugal beat Morocco in World Cup clash
20 Jun, 2018 14:14
Alan Sugar blasted for ‘racist’ tweet comparing Senegal World Cup team to street traders
20 Jun, 2018 13:13