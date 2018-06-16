Make a wish! Salah gets 100-kg birthday cake in Grozny (VIDEO)

Egyptian football icon Mohamed Salah was presented with a 100-kg cake decorated with a golden boot to celebrate his 26th birthday in Grozny, Chechnya.

The double-stacked cake with candles was taken to a hotel where the Egyptian team is staying for the World Cup. The football star celebrated his birthday on June 15.

Salah, who was injured during Liverpool’s Champions League final against Real Madrid, didn’t play for Egypt in their World Cup opener on Friday, instead spending the game on the bench.

The Egyptian team, which had to play without their leader, were beaten by Uruguay 1-0.

It remains unknown whether the Liverpool striker will walk onto the pitch in Egypt’s next World Cup game against Russia, which is set to take place on June 19 in St. Petersburg.

READ MORE: The 3 best moments of the World Cup so far... and they are all Ronaldo

The Russian team splendidly opened its World Cup campaign by defeating Saudi Arabia 5-0 in the tournament’s curtain-raiser on Thursday.