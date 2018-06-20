Russian police officer wows fans with football juggling skills (VIDEO)

A local police officer has amazed passing spectators in the World Cup host city of Rostov with his impressive football skills, cannily juggling a ball dozens of times.

The law enforcement official named Oleg bounced the ball more than 40 times, leaving a huge crowd of football fans who gathered around him open-mouthed.

The video showing Oleg’s juggling talent went viral, making the policeman a new internet star & proving that World Cup fever has taken over Russia.

Rostov-on-Don, one of Russia’s 11 World Cup host cities, was awarded the right to stage five games during the month-long football tournament. With the Brazil-Switzerland match already being played Rostov Arena will host four more matches, including a quarter-final between the winner of group G and group H runner-up.

Brazil and Switzerland attracted 43,109 spectators to the stadium, posting the venue’s new attendance record.