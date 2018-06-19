Cutest World Cup moment? Brazil stars’ kids play with traditional Russian dolls (VIDEO)

Matryoshka dolls are one of Russia’s most recognizable symbols, and the traditional tourist favorites now seem to have captured the hearts of Brazilian players’ kids who are at the World Cup with their famous dads.

The Brazil team enjoyed a relaxed training session at their Sochi World Cup base on Monday, which included some of the players’ kids joining them

Brazil stars including Real Madrid defender Marcelo were seen relaxing with youngsters on the grass at the team’s Sochi base, with one child playing with the traditional Russian dolls.

Matryoshka dolls – which feature a set of wooden figures of decreasing size placed one inside another – will be a must-buy for many of the fans in Russia this summer.

Makers of the iconic items have also ensured they are well-prepared for the World Cup by painting dozens in the image of players at the tournament. That includes England star Harry Kane, who when asked about his likeness depicted in some of the dolls said they made him appear “a bit chubby.”

READ MORE: 'They make me look chubby!': England hero Harry Kane on Russian dolls in his image

The England star, who bagged a brace to give his team victory over Tunisia in Volgograd on Monday, still said he was keen to get his hands on some of the dolls to take back to England.