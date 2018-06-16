‘What was his father thinking?’ Russian matryoshka doll-seller on Harry Kane’s name

The name of the English captain has been the source of some gale-force confusion in the Russian capital, ahead of England’s Group D clash with Tunisia on Monday.

To most football fans in the UK, the name of Tottenham Hotspur and England goal-machine Harry Kane is about as run-of-the-mill as it gets, but it has proved to be a bit of a conundrum for at least one Russian matryoshka doll-seller, due to it sounding a lot like a very specific atmospheric phenomenon.

That is what she had to say about the name of the man leading the Three Lions in Russia this summer.

Conversation by Red Square:



'Harry Kane, it a real name or nickname?



'It's his real name'



'What was his father thinking, calling him Harry?



'You not like the name?'



'The name is fine but a Harry Kane is just like a strong wind'#Eng #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/DEsfocvxUS — Danny Armstrong (@DannyWArmstrong) June 16, 2018

England will certainly be hoping that Harry ‘Hurricane’ Kane is blowing at full steam ahead of the team’s latest assault on the world stage but, if English dreams don’t get fulfilled in Russia this summer, at least Kane will have a trophy of sorts to take home with him, even if the spelling of his name continues to baffle locals.

