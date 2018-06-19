News

Robbie Williams reveals reason behind World Cup middle finger gesture

19 Jun, 2018 19:22
Robbie Williams reveals reason behind World Cup middle finger gesture
Get short URL https://on.rt.com/97zd
© Alexandr Vilf / Sputnik

UK pop star Robbie Williams has revealed why he showed the middle finger to millions of people around the globe during the World Cup 2018 opening ceremony.

The former Take That singer gave the single-digit salute while on camera at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium for the lavish ceremony which kicked off football’s showpiece event last week.

Read more
Robbie Williams performs during the opening ceremony © Kai Pfaffenbach 'Football will conquer the world': Putin & Infantino open 2018 World Cup

The gesture sparked an international scandal, with speculation swirling over whom the movement was directed at.

Williams had received criticism for appearing at a ceremony from the usual Russia-bashing suspects, and some interpreted the gesture as being directed at his detractors, or even some of those in attendance at Luzhniki, including Russian President Vladimir Putin. 

However, the 44-year-old pop veteran explained on ITV’s ‘This Morning Show’ that he was giving the signal that there was one minute to go until kick-off.

“I was under a lot of pressure because there was one minute left, and I didn’t know how I was going to do a half a minute countdown, so I just did a one-minute countdown,” the hit-maker said with more than a hint of jest.  

When asked by co-host Phillip Schofield whether he regretted the act, Williams said he wasn’t fully in control of his actions.

“I can’t trust me. I don’t know what I’m going to do at any time,” the football-mad singer said.

READ MORE: Robbie Williams is ‘selling his soul’ to Putin, say usual UK suspects

“There was no sort of plan. The plan was, sing in key, don’t fall over.

“Nothing actually pops into my head, it’s like there’s a block between me and sense… then something happens, and five minutes later I’m like, ‘Did I…? Yeah, I did,’” the ‘Party Like a Russian’ star added.  

Williams was joined at the ceremony by Russian opera singer Aida Garifullina and the pair entertained the 80,000 fans in attendance and millions watching at home with a medley of hits amid a spectacular dance and light show.

READ MORE: ‘Russia’s hottest World Cup fan’ turns out to be porn star (PHOTOS)

Williams said it had been a dream come true to be asked to perform at the ceremony, but is unlikely to be the offered the chance of an encore on football’s biggest stage.   

Also read
WORLD CUP 2018 LIVE #FansEyeView #FootWall
20 Jun, 2018 12:23
‘I blame Sergio Ramos’: Reaction as Egypt fall victim to Russian storm
19 Jun, 2018 21:10
‘There’s going to be a massive party tonight’ – Schmeichel on Russia World Cup win
19 Jun, 2018 20:37
Rampant Russia all but through to World Cup knockout stage after 3-1 win over Salah’s sorry Egypt
19 Jun, 2018 19:50
Robbie Williams reveals reason behind World Cup middle finger gesture
19 Jun, 2018 19:22
Flash storm rampages through St. Petersburg Stadium before Russia-Egypt match (VIDEO)
19 Jun, 2018 17:04
‘We did it!’ Japan reacts as late strike makes World Cup history
19 Jun, 2018 16:29
REVEALED: ‘Russia’s hottest World Cup fan’ turns out to be porn star (PHOTOS)
19 Jun, 2018 15:45
Superstar Salah back in Egypt's starting line-up vs Russia after passing late fitness test
19 Jun, 2018 15:39
Ronaldo, Coutinho, but who else? RT ranks 5 best goals from World Cup 1st round games (WATCH HERE)
19 Jun, 2018 14:39
Cutest World Cup moment? Brazil stars’ kids play with traditional Russian dolls (VIDEO)
19 Jun, 2018 14:02
World Cup WAGs: The wives and girlfriends of Russia 2018 stars (PHOTOS)
19 Jun, 2018 13:41
The big cheese: Russia coach Cherchesov gets tasty takeaway tribute (PHOTO)
19 Jun, 2018 12:57
‘Russia has to stop Salah’ – Mourinho says recovered Egypt star will decide Group A clash (VIDEO)
19 Jun, 2018 12:41
'This is one of the best World Cups I have been to' - Tunisia manager Nabil Maaloul
18 Jun, 2018 22:25
'They make me look chubby!': England hero Harry Kane on Russian dolls in his image
18 Jun, 2018 22:06
‘Harry Kane truly delivered for his country’: The reaction as England snatch late win in Volgograd
18 Jun, 2018 21:47
'England would have been crucified if Kane hadn’t scored last-gasp goal' – Schmeichel (VIDEO)
18 Jun, 2018 21:27
I am here just for our first ever World Cup match – Panama president Juan Carlos Varela (VIDEO)
18 Jun, 2018 21:16
Two-goal Kane gives England 2-1 World Cup opening victory over Tunisia in Volgograd
18 Jun, 2018 19:58
Saudi football team plane engine ‘catches fire’ en-route to World Cup match (VIDEO)
18 Jun, 2018 19:47
England fans attacked in Volgograd! ...by swarms of tiny flying midges
18 Jun, 2018 18:52
‘Da Putin, Nein Merkel’ – banner seen at Germany-Mexico match
18 Jun, 2018 18:01
'RIP legend': Notorious Ronaldo airport bust bites the dust
18 Jun, 2018 17:04
'Aware of its significance’ – England fans pay respects at WWII memorial, win friends in Volgograd
18 Jun, 2018 15:05
The Yellow Sea: Sweden new contender for best World Cup fans after Nizhny Novgorod invasion (VIDEO)
18 Jun, 2018 14:14
‘No preparation at all’ – Maradona slams Argentina coach Sampaoli after Iceland draw
18 Jun, 2018 12:55
‘My wife didn’t let me come’: Mexican fans bring cut out of missing friend to epic WC trip (VIDEO)
18 Jun, 2018 12:26
Tunisia will cause problems, but England will win - Mourinho on Three Lions' World Cup opener
18 Jun, 2018 10:42
WORLD CUP 2018 DAY 4 LIVE #FansEyeView #FootWall
17 Jun, 2018 22:44
'He has a bowl of pasta on his head': Twitterati tears into Neymar haircut
17 Jun, 2018 22:42
World Cup Jenga: Football fans erect 4-meter tall beer cup tower in Kazan (VIDEOS)
17 Jun, 2018 22:16
Brazil 1-1 Switzerland: Swiss revival claims point against favorites Brazil
17 Jun, 2018 19:55
‘Historic’: The reaction to Mexico’s stunning win against world champions Germany
17 Jun, 2018 19:29
Mexico deserved to win, Germany deserved their defeat – Mourinho on World Cup shock (VIDEO)
17 Jun, 2018 18:37
'We were jinxed': Manager Joachim Low on Germany's shock opening defeat to Mexico
17 Jun, 2018 18:13
‘Difficult for westerners to distinguish between Asians’ – S. Korea coach on number-switch tactics
17 Jun, 2018 17:57
‘Fantastic’ Mexico fully deserved World Cup win against Germany – Schmeichel (VIDEO)
17 Jun, 2018 17:43
‘Mohamed is fit’: Salah set for World Cup debut against Russia
17 Jun, 2018 17:21
World Cup goal celebrations ‘cause earthquake’ in Mexico City
17 Jun, 2018 17:03