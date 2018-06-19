REVEALED: ‘Russia’s hottest World Cup fan’ turns out to be porn star (PHOTOS)

A stunning blonde who was hailed by the media as Russia’s most beautiful World Cup fan has been identified as a porno film star.

Photos of the girl sporting a tiny white top and traditional Russian headdress in the stands of Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow have been shared by many outlets, including the state-owned RIA-Novosti news agency.

She received widespread acclaim for her aesthetic attributes, however, social-media users digging for information about her background came up with a revelation.

natali nemtchinova Публикация от @ michael_mandzhi 28 Янв 2018 в 3:41 PST

The blonde was recognized as Russian adult film star Natalya Nemchinova, who has appeared in X-rated movies under such aliases as Natali Nemtchinova, Natalia Andreeva, Delilah G, Danica, Amanda, Asya, and Annabell, among others.

Her Fan ID had been captured in several pictures, close examination of which revealed the name “Natalya Nemchinova” on it.

Adult websites describe her as an “uninhibited, emancipated” model and a star of swinger parties who has appeared in photoshoots, and both soft and hardcore movies since her porn debut in 2016.

Adult film actress may be her occupation, but football appears to be her passion, as Nemchinova was also photographed cheering on Russia in France during Euro 2016.