‘Historic’: The reaction to Mexico’s stunning win against world champions Germany

The first true shock of Russia 2018 took place in Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium as Hirving Lozano’s first half strike was enough to earn Mexico an underdog win against one of the World Cup favorites, and Twitter has reacted in kind.

Germany’s defense of the World Cup got off to the worst possible start as Joachim Low’s men stuttered to defeat against a Mexico side that most observers expected them to ease past comfortably.

The Germans are now left with an unexpectedly uphill task to qualify from Group F and will look to resurrect their challenge next Saturday when they take on Sweden in Sochi.

For Mexico, today’s result will go down as one of the most famous in their history and will go a long way to helping them advance to the knockout stages.

The reaction to the result online has been one of shock and below are some of the best tweets to come after the final whistle.

Mexico 1 Germany 0

Final seconds at Mexican Embassy in Berlin#GERMEX pic.twitter.com/rhQTHEELO5 — uersfeld (@uersfeld) June 17, 2018

I like the slogan the Mexican coach gave his team, it was something like „we can’t play based on fear of losing, we have to play out of love for winning“ #GERMEX he is a fantastic coach, not sure why he isn’t popular — Lexi Alexander ‎ (@Lexialex) June 17, 2018

THIS IMAGE WILL FOREVER BE HISTORIC FOR MEXICO #GERMEX pic.twitter.com/ilGkLLPTya — magaly 🇲🇽 (@CAPSTVEROGERS) June 17, 2018

This German hot pants and sandles combo sums up their performance today #Ger #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/NA9Gr0o1Tf — Danny Armstrong (@DannyWArmstrong) June 17, 2018

German newspaper today:

"Sorry Mexico, today we build the wall"



Karma's:

México beat Germany in the #WorldCup #GERMEX 0-1 pic.twitter.com/jPLFkT7WG0 — Nadia (@NadiaShah24) June 17, 2018

When you start to believe that a wall to stop Mexico might be a great idea. #GERMEX pic.twitter.com/GKTvxojj0g — Rowlins (@Rowlinz) June 17, 2018