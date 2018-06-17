Over 1mn supporters flock to fan zones in first 4 days of World Cup

The Word Cup in Russia is only four days old but more than 1 million supporters have already visited the Fan Fest zones set up in the 11 host cities, TASS reports, citing the FIFA press office.

The special zones are open on match days, and allow fans to watch all the World Cup action live on giant screens as well as enjoy other entertainment programs.

SEE MORE: Thousands of Iceland fans perform Viking hand clap near Kremlin before Argentina game (VIDEO)

The areas are completely free to enter, and are based in some of the most iconic locations in the host cities.

Moscow’s version – which holds 25,000 fans – is located in Vorobyovy Gory, with the backdrop of the spectacular Moscow State University and with Luzhniki Stadium just across the other side of the Moscow River.

The Fan Fest zones have been a feature of the World Cup since 2006 in Germany, and allow fans without tickets to games to soak up all the atmosphere.

SEE MORE: Mass of Mexico fans take over Moscow ahead of World Cup game against Germany (VIDEOS)

They will continue to operate right up to the World Cup final in Moscow on July 15.