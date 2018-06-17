Mass of Mexico fans take over Moscow ahead of World Cup game against Germany (VIDEO)

Mexico fans are taking over central Moscow ahead of their team’s opening World Cup game against Germany at the city’s Luzhniki Stadium later on Sunday.

The Mexicans have been out in force in Russia since the tournament began on Thursday, being a prominent presence on the streets as well at matches featuring other teams.

Today ‘El Tri’ finally get their tournament underway when they meet reigning champions Germany at the 80,000-seater Luzhniki Stadium, and the Mexican masses in Moscow are gearing up for the game in style.

Huge crowds of sombrero-wearing supporters were spotted outside Frunzenskaya Metro station just south of the city center, knocking a giant beach-ball around while chanting in unison and waving the Mexican tricolor.

The Mexicans are among the largest foreign fan groups in Russia this summer, with around 50,000 tickets officially being sold in the country and many more coming from the 80,000 tickets sold in the USA.

They took over Russia’s opening game party on Thursday, celebrating outside the stadium and capturing the hearts of local fans with their colorful attire and willingness to take photos.

Mexico open their Group F campaign against Germany before taking on South Korea in Rostov-on-Don and Sweden in Ekaterinburg.