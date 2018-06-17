News

Mass of Mexico fans take over Moscow ahead of World Cup game against Germany (VIDEO)

17 Jun, 2018 12:28
Get short URL https://on.rt.com/97sz
/ Reuters

Mexico fans are taking over central Moscow ahead of their team’s opening World Cup game against Germany at the city’s Luzhniki Stadium later on Sunday.

The Mexicans have been out in force in Russia since the tournament began on Thursday, being a prominent presence on the streets as well at matches featuring other teams.

Today ‘El Tri’ finally get their tournament underway when they meet reigning champions Germany at the 80,000-seater Luzhniki Stadium, and the Mexican masses in Moscow are gearing up for the game in style.

Huge crowds of sombrero-wearing supporters were spotted outside Frunzenskaya Metro station just south of the city center, knocking a giant beach-ball around while chanting in unison and waving the Mexican tricolor.

The Mexicans are among the largest foreign fan groups in Russia this summer, with around 50,000 tickets officially being sold in the country and many more coming from the 80,000 tickets sold in the USA.

They took over Russia’s opening game party on Thursday, celebrating outside the stadium and capturing the hearts of local fans with their colorful attire and willingness to take photos.

READ MORE: Wave of Mexicans steal hearts by posing with disabled Russian fans at World Cup opener

Mexico open their Group F campaign against Germany before taking on South Korea in Rostov-on-Don and Sweden in Ekaterinburg.

Also read
Mass of Mexico fans take over Moscow ahead of World Cup game against Germany (VIDEO)
17 Jun, 2018 12:28
WORLD CUP 2018 DAY 4 LIVE #FansEyeView #FootWall
17 Jun, 2018 12:06
‘We have to keep calm & win’: Messi feels ‘hurt’ but focused after bitter draw with Iceland
17 Jun, 2018 03:01
Mexican football fans mock Trump at World Cup in Moscow (VIDEO)
16 Jun, 2018 23:30
Kanye West, politics & Russia: Adidas CEO talks World Cup with RT
16 Jun, 2018 21:31
Peru fans storm tiny World Cup host city Saransk before Denmark clash (VIDEOS)
16 Jun, 2018 20:00
Like father, like son: Kasper Schmeichel impresses as Danes earn World Cup win over Peru (VIDEO)
16 Jun, 2018 19:45
'Losing their manager can galvanize Spain': Mark Bosnich to Stan Collymore (VIDEO)
16 Jun, 2018 19:33
Egypt goalkeeper refuses World Cup man of the match award over Budweiser links
16 Jun, 2018 18:29
‘It was fun to read about it’: Julian Draxler reacts to reports of x-rated Mexico send-off party
16 Jun, 2018 18:09
‘What was his father thinking?’ Russian matryoshka doll-seller on Harry Kane’s name
16 Jun, 2018 17:29
Playboy presents Russia’s hottest World Cup squad (PHOTOS)
16 Jun, 2018 17:11
‘I hoped there would be an honest referee’: Australia coach critical of VAR awarding French penalty
16 Jun, 2018 16:26
'Somewhere, Ronaldo is winking': Social media piles in on penalty-missing Messi after poor match
16 Jun, 2018 15:55
‘Messi is only human, the penalty miss affected him’ - Mourinho on Argentina-Iceland draw (VIDEO)
16 Jun, 2018 15:43
Messi fails to match Ronaldo as Iceland catch Argentina cold in Moscow
16 Jun, 2018 14:54
Make a wish! Salah gets 100-kg birthday cake in Grozny (VIDEO)
16 Jun, 2018 14:48
The 3 best moments of the World Cup so far... and they are all Ronaldo
16 Jun, 2018 13:45
WORLD CUP 2018 DAY 3 LIVE #FansEyeView #FootWall
16 Jun, 2018 13:02
The vuvuzela made an unwelcome World Cup comeback at Friday’s Morocco v Iran match
16 Jun, 2018 12:29
‘Who the f**k is Messi?’ Iceland fans fear no one ahead of Argentina clash (VIDEO)
16 Jun, 2018 12:15
Argentina fans in full voice as they take over Moscow metro ahead of Iceland clash (VIDEO)
16 Jun, 2018 11:32
Putin won’t attend Russia’s next World Cup game – Kremlin spokesman
16 Jun, 2018 10:18
He's the best player in the world, but should pay taxes – Portugal fans on Ronaldo fraud scandal
16 Jun, 2018 10:00
Watch thousands of Iceland fans perform Viking hand clap near Kremlin before Argentina game (VIDEO)
16 Jun, 2018 09:41
‘There are players for special matches. He is a great example’: Mourinho on hat-trick hero Ronaldo
15 Jun, 2018 21:35
Rouhani cheers Iran’s World Cup win against Morocco wearing team jersey (PHOTOS)
15 Jun, 2018 21:20
‘It felt like a final’: Press, players give Ronaldo respect after World Cup hat-trick
15 Jun, 2018 20:52
Hat-trick hero Ronaldo holds Spain at bay in thrilling 3-3 shootout
15 Jun, 2018 19:53
‘Everyone’s been really cool with us, there hasn’t been any racism’: Nigeria’s Mikel
15 Jun, 2018 19:15
‘Get better, Mo!’ Foreign fans in Moscow send wishes to Salah after bittersweet birthday (VIDEO)
15 Jun, 2018 19:03
Ronaldo answers tax avoidance prison sentence by smashing home a hat-trick against Spain
15 Jun, 2018 18:09
Saudi Arabia to sue Qatari broadcaster over ‘biased’ World Cup coverage
15 Jun, 2018 16:53
‘He is definitely leaving Spain now’: Twitter reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo’s tax penalty
15 Jun, 2018 16:37
Party like a Russian!: How Moscow marked Russia’s World Cup opener win (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)
15 Jun, 2018 16:29
'Hotter than at home!' Sochi welcomes Spain & Portugal supporters ahead of World Cup clash
15 Jun, 2018 14:59
Portugal v Spain: Subplots add to intrigue to Iberian World Cup showdown in Sochi
15 Jun, 2018 14:39
World Cup Russia 2018 Day 2 Fans-eye-view #FOOTWALL
15 Jun, 2018 14:29
Late Uruguay onslaught pays off in 1-0 win over Salah-less Egypt
15 Jun, 2018 13:59
Happy birthday, Mo Salah: Twitter pays tribute to the Egyptian King
15 Jun, 2018 13:41