Watch thousands of Iceland fans perform Viking hand clap near Kremlin before Argentina game (VIDEO)

Iceland fans have brought their famous Viking handclap to Moscow, ahead of their team's opening World Cup game against Argentina. And it's epic!

Vikings invade Moscow! Icelandic fans descend on Moscow ahead of #WorldCup match with Argentina https://t.co/JxSXOtVR3k pic.twitter.com/LYSCDqvqQ9 — RT Sport (@RTSportNews) June 16, 2018

Thousands of fans clad in the blue strip of the national team invaded Moscow's Zaryade park, performing a spine-tingling performance of their famous hand clap before their team faces Lionel Messi’s Argentina at the Spartak Stadium.

Viking clap: Iceland fans gear up ahead of team’s clash with Argentina later today – For UPDATES follow: https://t.co/BNeAoyJRUO #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/IphgahKqOv — RT Sport (@RTSportNews) June 16, 2018

Their most famous chant – the Viking thunder-clap – came to the attention of the world during the country's triumphant run to the Euro 2016 quarter-finals and has since been appropriated throughout the world.