Watch thousands of Iceland fans perform Viking hand clap near Kremlin before Argentina game (VIDEO)

16 Jun, 2018 09:41
Watch thousands of Iceland fans perform Viking hand clap near Kremlin before Argentina game (VIDEO)
Iceland fans have brought their famous Viking handclap to Moscow, ahead of their team's opening World Cup game against Argentina. And it's epic!

Thousands of fans clad in the blue strip of the national team invaded Moscow's Zaryade park, performing a spine-tingling performance of their famous hand clap before their team faces Lionel Messi’s Argentina at the Spartak Stadium.

Their most famous chant – the Viking thunder-clap – came to the attention of the world during the country's triumphant run to the Euro 2016 quarter-finals and has since been appropriated throughout the world.

