‘It was fun to read about it’: Julian Draxler reacts to reports of x-rated Mexico send-off party

The German midfielder says that he enjoyed a recent report which suggested that members of the Mexico team had engaged in a farewell party with as many as 30 prostitutes, ahead of their trip to Russia.

Sunday’s Group F encounter between Germany and Mexico has something of an interesting subplot simmering under the surface, after Julian Draxler admitted that the German camp are aware of reports in the media of a very unconventional going-away function enjoyed by their rivals before the tournament.

Nine members of the Mexican squad found themselves in hot water after allegedly attending a party with prostitutes following their 1-0 World Cup warm-up game against Scotland in Mexico City on June 3. The Mexican Football Association has said that none of the players who are allegedly involved will be punished, as the event took place in their free time.

“I don’t think the party has any significance on the match,” Draxler told the media in a press conference, ahead of their first match in defense of the World Cup they won in 2014.

“I don’t know the exact details so I don’t want to speak too much about it. It was fun to read about it, but I’m not sure what part of it was true.

“I’m sure those who are here aren’t thinking about partying but instead about football. Partying isn’t of the essence!”

Surprisingly, this isn’t the first time that Mexican players have found themselves in the spotlight for reasons other than football.

In 2010, Mexican players Efrain Juarez and Carlos Vela were suspended for six months after being found to have attended a similar party, while, in 2011, Mexican players were suspended and fined for hiring sex workers while in Ecuador.