News

‘It was fun to read about it’: Julian Draxler reacts to reports of x-rated Mexico send-off party

16 Jun, 2018 18:09
‘It was fun to read about it’: Julian Draxler reacts to reports of x-rated Mexico send-off party
Get short URL https://on.rt.com/97rx
/ Reuters

The German midfielder says that he enjoyed a recent report which suggested that members of the Mexico team had engaged in a farewell party with as many as 30 prostitutes, ahead of their trip to Russia.

Read more
Soccer Football - International Friendly - Mexico vs Scotland © Henry Romero Ay Caramba!: Mexico squad embroiled in ‘prostitute party’ scandal ahead of World Cup

Sunday’s Group F encounter between Germany and Mexico has something of an interesting subplot simmering under the surface, after Julian Draxler admitted that the German camp are aware of reports in the media of a very unconventional going-away function enjoyed by their rivals before the tournament.

Nine members of the Mexican squad found themselves in hot water after allegedly attending a party with prostitutes following their 1-0 World Cup warm-up game against Scotland in Mexico City on June 3. The Mexican Football Association has said that none of the players who are allegedly involved will be punished, as the event took place in their free time.

I don’t think the party has any significance on the match,” Draxler told the media in a press conference, ahead of their first match in defense of the World Cup they won in 2014.

READ MORE: Playboy presents Russia’s hottest World Cup squad (PHOTOS)

I don’t know the exact details so I don’t want to speak too much about it. It was fun to read about it, but I’m not sure what part of it was true.

I’m sure those who are here aren’t thinking about partying but instead about football. Partying isn’t of the essence!”

Surprisingly, this isn’t the first time that Mexican players have found themselves in the spotlight for reasons other than football.

SEE MORE: WORLD CUP 2018 DAY 3 LIVE #FansEyeView #FootWall

In 2010, Mexican players Efrain Juarez and Carlos Vela were suspended for six months after being found to have attended a similar party, while, in 2011, Mexican players were suspended and fined for hiring sex workers while in Ecuador.

Also read
‘It was fun to read about it’: Julian Draxler reacts to reports of x-rated Mexico send-off party
16 Jun, 2018 18:09
‘What was his father thinking?’ Russian matryoshka doll-seller on Harry Kane’s name
16 Jun, 2018 17:29
Playboy presents Russia’s hottest World Cup squad (PHOTOS)
16 Jun, 2018 17:11
‘I hoped there would be an honest referee’: Australia coach critical of VAR awarding French penalty
16 Jun, 2018 16:26
'Somewhere, Ronaldo is winking': Social media piles in on penalty-missing Messi after poor match
16 Jun, 2018 15:55
‘Messi is only human, the penalty miss affected him’ - Mourinho on Argentina-Iceland draw (VIDEO)
16 Jun, 2018 15:43
Messi fails to match Ronaldo as Iceland catch Argentina cold in Moscow
16 Jun, 2018 14:54
Make a wish! Salah gets 100-kg birthday cake in Grozny (VIDEO)
16 Jun, 2018 14:48
The 3 best moments of the World Cup so far... and they are all Ronaldo
16 Jun, 2018 13:45
WORLD CUP 2018 DAY 3 LIVE #FansEyeView #FootWall
16 Jun, 2018 13:02
The vuvuzela made an unwelcome World Cup comeback at Friday’s Morocco v Iran match
16 Jun, 2018 12:29
‘Who the f**k is Messi?’ Iceland fans fear no one ahead of Argentina clash (VIDEO)
16 Jun, 2018 12:15
Argentina fans in full voice as they take over Moscow metro ahead of Iceland clash (VIDEO)
16 Jun, 2018 11:32
Putin won’t attend Russia’s next World Cup game – Kremlin spokesman
16 Jun, 2018 10:18
He's the best player in the world, but should pay taxes – Portugal fans on Ronaldo fraud scandal
16 Jun, 2018 10:00
Watch thousands of Iceland fans perform Viking hand clap near Kremlin before Argentina game (VIDEO)
16 Jun, 2018 09:41
‘There are players for special matches. He is a great example’: Mourinho on hat-trick hero Ronaldo
15 Jun, 2018 21:35
Rouhani cheers Iran’s World Cup win against Morocco wearing team jersey (PHOTOS)
15 Jun, 2018 21:20
‘It felt like a final’: Press, players give Ronaldo respect after World Cup hat-trick
15 Jun, 2018 20:52
Hat-trick hero Ronaldo holds Spain at bay in thrilling 3-3 shootout
15 Jun, 2018 19:53
‘Everyone’s been really cool with us, there hasn’t been any racism’: Nigeria’s Mikel
15 Jun, 2018 19:15
‘Get better, Mo!’ Foreign fans in Moscow send wishes to Salah after bittersweet birthday (VIDEO)
15 Jun, 2018 19:03
Ronaldo answers tax avoidance prison sentence by smashing home a hat-trick against Spain
15 Jun, 2018 18:09
Saudi Arabia to sue Qatari broadcaster over ‘biased’ World Cup coverage
15 Jun, 2018 16:53
‘He is definitely leaving Spain now’: Twitter reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo’s tax penalty
15 Jun, 2018 16:37
Party like a Russian!: How Moscow marked Russia’s World Cup opener win (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)
15 Jun, 2018 16:29
'Hotter than at home!' Sochi welcomes Spain & Portugal supporters ahead of World Cup clash
15 Jun, 2018 14:59
Portugal v Spain: Subplots add to intrigue to Iberian World Cup showdown in Sochi
15 Jun, 2018 14:39
World Cup Russia 2018 Day 2 Fans-eye-view #FOOTWALL
15 Jun, 2018 14:29
Late Uruguay onslaught pays off in 1-0 win over Salah-less Egypt
15 Jun, 2018 13:59
Happy birthday, Mo Salah: Twitter pays tribute to the Egyptian King
15 Jun, 2018 13:41
Fines for insulting Russian national football team if new bill becomes law
15 Jun, 2018 12:38
‘Couldn’t believe it was happening’: 12yo football fan with Down syndrome opens World Cup (VIDEO)
15 Jun, 2018 12:00
No Mo: Salah on subs bench for Egypt World Cup opener
15 Jun, 2018 11:47
UN envoys sport team jerseys to embrace Russia 2018 World Cup kickoff (PHOTOS, VIDEO)
15 Jun, 2018 01:13
Mourinho predicts draw from Russia vs Egypt, says hosts will make it out of group
14 Jun, 2018 20:59
World Cup opening game: Russia’s footballers surprise those of little faith to kick-off the party
14 Jun, 2018 20:41
Wave of Mexicans steal hearts by posing with disabled Russian fans at World Cup opener
14 Jun, 2018 19:29
'No one expected this': Russian fans react to 5-0 thumping of Saudis in World Cup opener
14 Jun, 2018 19:17
‘Russia don’t have reason to be super optimistic,’ Mourinho warns after rout of Saudi Arabia (VIDEO)
14 Jun, 2018 18:44