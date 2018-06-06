News

Ay Caramba!: Mexico squad embroiled in ‘prostitute party’ scandal ahead of World Cup

6 Jun, 2018 18:19
Ay Caramba!: Mexico squad embroiled in 'prostitute party' scandal ahead of World Cup
/ Reuters

The Mexico football squad has been rocked by claims that several World Cup squad members partied with prostitutes after their friendly against Scotland last Sunday.

Reports alleged that nine members of the ‘El Tri’ squad enjoyed a farewell party with dozens of prostitutes at a team hotel following the squad’s 1-0 win over Scotland at the Aztec Stadium.

On Monday, Mexican TVNotas magazine published an article entitled “The true farewell of El Tri!” which included pictures of players arriving at the party.

Yes; they all to had a party before flying to Denmark, where they will play their last friendly before the World Cup begins [on June 14],” the magazine said citing an anonymous source.

The magazine claimed the players attending the party included goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, defender Carlos Salcedo, midfielder Marco Fabian, and former Spurs player Giovani dos Santos, as well as his brother Jonathan.

Mexican football officials surprisingly claimed they would not penalize any player alleged to have taken part on the gathering, insisting that they had not committed any violations by partying in their free time.

A free day is a free day and those are the risks that one runs with freedom,said Guillermo Cantu, general secretary of the Mexican Football Federation.

The Mexico squad are now in Denmark where they are preparing for their final friendly before the World Cup, after which they will be heading to Russia.

Mexico begin their World Cup campaign against the defending world champions Germany on June 17 at Luzhniki Stadium.

