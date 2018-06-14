Brazil’s team for opening game leaked by Gabriel Jesus’ friend

Brazil’s World Cup preparations have taken a bizarre turn after the line-up for their opening game against Switzerland on Sunday was leaked online by a friend of starting forward Gabriel Jesus.

Brazil head coach Tite has been keeping his cards very close to his chest as he plans a riposte to his team’s horrendous showing on home soil at the last World Cup four years ago.

Journalists were told that they could observe training for just 15 minutes at the Yug-Sport Stadium in Sochi, as Tite was concerned that their Group E rivals might spy on the camp to get advance notice of how his side will line up for their opening game this weekend.

According to reports, three members of the Brazilian camp were stationed on a nearby roof to look for drones deployed by rival teams but, as it turned out, a security leak came from a source much closer to the team.

Friends and family were given permission to watch the training session after the journalists were sent home but one, understood to be a friend of Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus, posted footage of the team on Instagram – including what appears to be the first XI.

And, according to the leak, the Brazilian forward line will be a very potent one.

Journalists attended the first 15 minutes of Brazil's training session and then were asked to leave. Players' entourages were allowed to stay, though. And here comes the best part: one of Gabriel Jesus' pals posted an Instagram story and revealed Tite's XI for WC debut. Congrats! — Marcus Alves (@alves_marcus) June 13, 2018

This is the same side that Brazil used in their 3-0 friendly win against Austria and suggests that Tite has identified the set of players he believes can take home the trophy next month.