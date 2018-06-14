News

The World Cup’s biggest opening round shocks

14 Jun, 2018 12:31
The World Cup’s biggest opening round shocks
Get short URL https://on.rt.com/97l2
/ Reuters

The World Cup always seems to begin with a bang and has been the stage for some of the biggest shocks in the sport’s history. With the tournament kicking off today, RT Sport looks at some of the biggest slip-ups.

NORTH KOREA 1 - 0 ITALY (1966)

THE SURVIVING MEMBERS OF NORTH KOREA'S ILLUSTRIOUS 1966 WORLD CUP / Reuters

Very little was expected of North Korea in the 1966 World Cup in England but, thanks in part to a stunning 1-0 victory against Italy at Ayresome Park, the side comprised of players from the country’s domestic league (many of whom were members of the military) ended up making an unlikely run to the quarter-final stage of the tournament.

North Korea became the first team from outside of Europe or the Americas to qualify for the knockout stages of the tournament, a feat which wouldn’t be repeated until Morocco did the same 20 years later.

Pak Doo-Ik, the scorer of the game’s only goal, was immediately promoted to the rank of Sergeant in the People’s Army and would later be given the honor of carrying the Olympic torch through Pyongyang in 2008.

CAMEROON 1 - 0 ARGENTINA (1990)

Football - 1990 FIFA World Cup - Group B - Argentina v Cameroon © Action Images / David Jacobs / Reuters

Defending champions Argentina were expected to make light work of the unfancied African side in their opening engagement at the 1990 World Cup in Italy. The Argentines, led by the world’s best player Diego Maradona, started brightly on that warm June evening in Milan but would soon be undone by the plucky Cameroonians.

Francois Omam-Biyick netted the game’s only goal midway through the second half but what makes the result even more remarkable was they had a player sent off just five minutes before scoring. A further player would see red in the game’s final minute, meaning that one of the World Cup’ biggest ever shocks was completed by a team with just nine men on the field.

READ MORE: Moscow turns into sea of color as Russia prepares for World Cup kick-off (VIDEOS)

Cameroon, guided by forces of 38-year-old Roger Milla who had been tempted out of retirement at the personal request of the Cameroonian President, finished top of Group B before making a run all the way to the quarter finals where they would be eliminated by England in an extra-time thriller.

SENEGAL 1 - 0 FRANCE (2002)

Football - 2002 FIFA World Cup Korea/Japan © Action Images / Tony O'Brien / Reuters

Like Argentina a few years prior, France entered the 2002 World Cup in South Korea & Japan as champions and were expecting their opening opponents Senegal to be little more than a warm-up ahead of sterner challenges ahead.

Instead, shorn of talented players like Zinedine Zidane and Robert Pires, France struggled with the weight of expectation placed upon them by the media and very quickly into their opening match it was obvious that this French side wasn’t the cohesive unit that had won the World Cup on home soil four years prior.

READ MORE: Peter Schmeichel visits Moscow, central hub of Russia 2018

A solitary goal from Senegal’s Papa Boupa Diop proved to be the difference between the two sides, with France’s title defense yielding just a solitary point and no goals scored in Group A and they would be forced to return to home with their tails very much between their legs to a French media baying for blood.

ALGERIA 2 - 1 WEST GERMANY (1982)

Football - 1982 FIFA World Cup - Group B - Algeria v West Germany © Action Images / Sporting Pictures / Reuters

West German manager Jupp Derwall announced before his side’s World Cup match with Algeria that he would ‘jump on the first train back to Munich’ if his side lost the fixture and with fate very much tempted by that declaration, there was really only one result possible.

Algeria bested the star-studded West German side 2-1 but instead of heading straight to the ticket office of the nearest railway station, Derwall placed himself into further infamy for his role in ‘The Disgrace of Gigón’ - where West Germany and Austria allegedly conspired to arrange a 1-0 win for the Germans in the knowledge that the result would send both sides through to the next round.

Also read
The World Cup’s biggest opening round shocks
14 Jun, 2018 12:31
'We carry your colors on our chest': Peru fans wave huge 'positive message' jersey in Moscow center
14 Jun, 2018 11:21
Senior Russian MP disputes ‘no sex’ World Cup advice proposed by lawmaker Pletnyova
14 Jun, 2018 11:08
'Absolutely no trouble, pleasantly surprised!' England fan in Moscow enjoys carnival atmosphere
14 Jun, 2018 10:34
Belgium's King Philippe set for Moscow trip to back team’s quest for glory
14 Jun, 2018 10:03
Russian babushka gets in World Cup mood with Colombia fans in Moscow (VIDEO)
14 Jun, 2018 09:54
'Spasibo Russia!' Colombia fans thank host nation as World Cup fever takes over Moscow
14 Jun, 2018 09:39
Moscow turns into sea of color as Russia prepares for World Cup kick-off (VIDEOS)
14 Jun, 2018 07:36
'Being an immigrant helps to embrace diversity'– Infantino on running post of FIFA president (VIDEO)
13 Jun, 2018 19:53
All roads lead to Russia: the most unusual ways of getting to World Cup 2018 (VIDEO)
13 Jun, 2018 17:40
Peter Schmeichel visits Moscow, central hub of Russia 2018
13 Jun, 2018 16:14
'Don't have sex with foreign men': Russian lawmaker's World Cup advice
13 Jun, 2018 15:43
‘Huge pressure, but they have to win’ – Mourinho predicts opening game World Cup joy for Russia
13 Jun, 2018 15:00
Ex-England football legend Alan Shearer loving Russian reception at World Cup
13 Jun, 2018 14:47
‘We can send messages of unity through football’ – FIFA President Infantino (VIDEO)
13 Jun, 2018 14:34
Russian hooligan-fearing Labour MP slammed by senior police officer
13 Jun, 2018 14:21
Fernando Hierro to coach Spain at World Cup following removal of Lopetegui
13 Jun, 2018 13:45
Trump tweets congratulations to North America World Cup 2026 winning bid
13 Jun, 2018 12:06
Putin thanks ‘entire world football family’ for help in organizing 2018 World Cup
13 Jun, 2018 11:59
FIFA chief Infantino confirms he will run for reelection
13 Jun, 2018 11:19
North America bid wins FIFA World Cup 2026 hosting rights
13 Jun, 2018 10:52
‘More than 20 heads of state to attend World Cup opener’ – LOC chief Sorokin
13 Jun, 2018 10:23
Spain sack manager Lopetegui two days before World Cup opening game versus Portugal
13 Jun, 2018 10:08
Jose Mourinho predicts Ronaldo vs Messi cliffhanger in World Cup final
13 Jun, 2018 07:00
Mo Salah filmed in intense workout to recover in time for Egypt’s World Cup opener (VIDEO)
12 Jun, 2018 21:11
England arrive! Three Lions rock up at Repino hotel for World Cup (VIDEO)
12 Jun, 2018 17:15
‘Germany is Germany’: Mourinho tips four-time World Cup winners to reach semi-finals in Russia
12 Jun, 2018 16:21
Brazil training prank: Birthday boy Coutinho pelted with eggs by Neymar & teammates (VIDEO)
12 Jun, 2018 14:50
‘Little fellow’ Leo Messi & Argentina to advance to World Cup semi-finals in #MatchMourinho
12 Jun, 2018 14:39
‘France, we’ll beat you again’: Portugal will romp into semi-finals in Russia, Mourinho predicts
12 Jun, 2018 14:12
Jose Mourinho predicts World Cup quarter-final heartache for England against Brazil
12 Jun, 2018 13:07
‘VAR cannot replace referees,’ - FIFA refereeing head Busacca (VIDEO)
12 Jun, 2018 12:29
#MatchMourinho: Jose reveals his picks for World Cup knockout stage glory (VIDEO)
12 Jun, 2018 12:00
'He reads the Koran, me too!' Iraqi Mo Salah doppelganger greets fans in Baghdad (VIDEO)
12 Jun, 2018 11:25
Schoolboy error? Twitterati mercilessly troll England over World Cup team photo
12 Jun, 2018 10:15
'Mexico World Cup Fan House will 'build bridges' between two countries'- Mexican Ambassador
11 Jun, 2018 18:48
Nigeria up the World Cup fashion stakes with flashy travel outfits
11 Jun, 2018 17:00
Stone me! Stunning Salah & Messi mosaics appear in Kazan ahead of World Cup
11 Jun, 2018 16:49
‘Mustache of hope’: Russians sprout facial hair in support of team ahead of World Cup
11 Jun, 2018 16:25
Take a stunning virtual tour around each World Cup venue with RT’s Stadia 360 project
11 Jun, 2018 15:37