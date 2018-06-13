Peter Schmeichel visits Moscow, central hub of Russia 2018

Years of meticulous planning and preparation have all led to this moment and now, on the eve of the first ball being kicked at Russia 2018, Peter Schmeichel pays a visit to Moscow to sample the pre-World Cup flavor.

Read more

Of the 11 host cities at the World Cup this summer, Moscow can be considered the central hub of the tournament with its two state-of-the-art stadiums set to host some of the competition’s defining games.

The Luzhniki Stadium, which will be the scene for Thursday’s opener between Russia and Saudi Arabia, has been almost completely rebuilt for the World Cup; while its cousin 40 minutes up the road, the Otkritie Arena, home of Spartak Moscow, will host seven tournament games.

“I’m in the middle of Moscow and you can just sense the World Cup is just around the corner,” RT’s Peter Schmeichel says of the Russian capital. “The opening game is tomorrow and there are so many people in these streets. You can hear the accents; they’re not Russian only, they are from everywhere in the world and you can sense the anticipation that the World Cup is finally beginning.”

READ MORE: Culture vulture Peter Schmeichel shows off piano skills in World Cup host city St. Petersburg

The Danish goalkeeping legend will be a fixture of RT’s coverage throughout Russia 2018, so make sure to check out all the other episodes of the Peter Schmeichel Show for everything you need to know ahead of this week’s big kick-off.