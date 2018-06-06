News

Culture vulture Peter Schmeichel shows off piano skills in World Cup host city St. Petersburg

6 Jun, 2018 16:38
Culture vulture Peter Schmeichel shows off piano skills in World Cup host city St. Petersburg
Get short URL https://on.rt.com/96yy
/ RT

During his playing days goalkeeping great Peter Schmeichel was known for barking orders at defenders and being an all-round tough competitor – but the Dane has revealed his cultural side in a visit to St. Petersburg.

Schmeichel was in Russia’s northern capital for the latest episode of The Peter Schmeical Show, where he showed off his impressive knowledge of classical music and even took the chance to tinkle the ivories with world-renowned Russian pianist Denis Matsuev.

Former Manchester United and Denmark ‘keeper Schmeichel revealed that one of his favorite classical pieces is piano concerto number two by legendary Russian composer Sergei Rachmaninoff.

After taking in a concert by maestro Matsuev – who is a big football fan and an official ambassador for this summer’s FIFA World Cup in Russia – Schmeichel sat down to display his own musical talents.

The former goalkeeper showed that years of shot-stopping haven’t damaged his hands, tinkling some notes to the approval of a watching Matsuev.   

The pair then teamed up for a rousing rendition of the famous Rachmaninoff concerto.

Read more
‘Come on England!’ Jose Mourinho makes shock selections in RT’s exclusive World Cup predictor

Matsuev himself revealed that his obsession with playing football had led to him breaking his hand three times in his youth – although he joked that it had actually made him play “much faster.”  

Schmeichel, who was revered for being a tough competitor in his playing days, perhaps unsurprisingly said he likes Matsuev’s “aggressive” piano style – although the pianist himself described it more as “passionate.”

Passion was also the among the similarities that Matsuev pointed out apply to both music and football – as well as the notion of “playing for the audience.”

So, is Matsuev the Messi or Ronaldo of the piano world? “Maybe Maradona,” the pianist joked. Supporters heading to St. Petersburg this summer will be in for a footballing and cultural treat. Schmeichel visited the sights that will be a must for the more discerning fan – including the stunning Peterhof palace on the outskirts of the city, famed for its golden fountains.

READ MORE: Golden guest - World Cup trophy lands at RT HQ in Moscow ahead of Russia 2018 (VIDEO)

St. Petersburg will host seven matches at this summer’s World Cup – including one semi-final and the third-place play-off – at the stunning new 67,000-seater St. Petersburg Stadium.  

Check out other episodes of The Peter Schmeichel Show to get a unique insight into the other host cities at this summer’s World Cup in Russia.

Also read
Ay Caramba!: Mexico squad embroiled in ‘prostitute party’ scandal ahead of World Cup
6 Jun, 2018 18:19
Spain captain Ramos appears on giant Krasnodar mural ahead of World Cup arrival
6 Jun, 2018 17:39
Culture vulture Peter Schmeichel shows off piano skills in World Cup host city St. Petersburg
6 Jun, 2018 16:38
Caged Lions: England’s World Cup training base in St. Petersburg to be surrounded by 24ft fence
6 Jun, 2018 16:13
Messi’s hometown turns white & blue ahead of World Cup (VIDEO)
6 Jun, 2018 13:44
‘I think the little fellow will finish first’ – Mourinho picks Messi & Super Eagles to soar
6 Jun, 2018 13:31
Bangladeshi man sells land to make 5.5km-long German flag ahead of World Cup (VIDEO)
6 Jun, 2018 13:01
‘Matic needs a holiday’: Mourinho selects Samba Boys to sit pretty & Swiss to roll out Serbs
6 Jun, 2018 12:06
'Argentina & Brazil are contenders, Spain & Germany have chance'- Putin names Russia 2018 favourites
6 Jun, 2018 11:41
Socceroos to shock at World Cup 2018, Schmeichel can't save Denmark - Mourinho
6 Jun, 2018 11:17
Patriotic predicament as Mourinho backs Spain over Portugal in RT’s World Cup predictor
6 Jun, 2018 10:14
‘Come on England!’ Jose Mourinho makes shock selections in RT’s exclusive World Cup predictor
6 Jun, 2018 07:00
Golden guest - World Cup trophy lands at RT HQ in Moscow ahead of Russia 2018 (VIDEO)
5 Jun, 2018 18:07
‘For every player, it is a dream’ - Nigeria great Nwankwo Kanu on playing in World Cup
5 Jun, 2018 17:10
Match Mourinho - Test yourself against José in RT's exclusive World Cup 2018 predictions playoff!
5 Jun, 2018 11:53
Messi poses with goats for bizarre pre-World Cup photoshoot
4 Jun, 2018 17:04
Russia 2018 official squads announced
4 Jun, 2018 15:43
Germany in crisis, Neymar returns: 5 talking points from the latest World Cup warm-up action
4 Jun, 2018 14:17
Jose Mourinho leads diverse cast of stars for RT World Cup promo (VIDEO)
4 Jun, 2018 13:24
Salah named in Egypt World Cup squad despite injury
4 Jun, 2018 12:29
World Cup trophy tour returns to Moscow after 143,000km journey
4 Jun, 2018 12:02
‘This is our year - 2,400 miles is easy!’: England fans cycle to Russia 2018
3 Jun, 2018 09:33
‘World Cup fans to discover the real Russia live and not from papers’ – UN ambassador
2 Jun, 2018 17:59
Sharpshooters: The strikers aiming for Golden Boot glory at the World Cup
2 Jun, 2018 09:01
World Cup 2018 light show illuminates Moscow’s Manege building (VIDEO)
1 Jun, 2018 23:54
Promotion to help feed starving kids with World Cup goals branded an ‘insult’
1 Jun, 2018 19:29
‘A whole nation stops and stands still’ – Roberto Martinez on pressure of international management
1 Jun, 2018 17:53
Super Eagles sell out: Fans snap up Nigeria World Cup tops within minutes of going on sale (VIDEO)
1 Jun, 2018 13:37
Pep talk: World Cup coaches give advice ahead of Russia 2018 (VIDEO)
1 Jun, 2018 11:04
Moscow hooligans blacklisted ahead of World Cup as police crack down
1 Jun, 2018 10:24
Get your kits out!: Colombian artist paints models in World Cup strips (PHOTOS)
31 May, 2018 19:39
Russian cosmonauts show off football skills in zero-gravity kickabout ahead of World Cup (VIDEO)
31 May, 2018 15:02
‘Discriminatory Incidents decreased in Russian football in 2018’ - ex-Chelsea player Smertin
31 May, 2018 13:31
'Partial justice': Cocaine ban Peru captain Guerrero cleared to play at World Cup
31 May, 2018 13:18
Pressure mounts for Russia after latest World Cup warm-up defeat
31 May, 2018 12:49
‘With my son playing here it will be emotional’ – Schmeichel visits Russia 2018 host city Saransk
30 May, 2018 17:48
‘We can consider that a crime’: Egyptian lawyer on €1 billion lawsuit against Ramos for Salah injury
30 May, 2018 17:28
Messi bags hat-trick to fire ominous warning to World Cup rivals
30 May, 2018 16:24
Salah 100% ready for Russia, out of World Cup 2018 opener - Egyptian FA chief
30 May, 2018 15:33
Russia 2018 – 15 days to go: Test your World Cup knowledge with RT Sport’s bumper quiz!
30 May, 2018 14:12